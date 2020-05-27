Heather Locklear’s Daughter Ava Sambora, 22, Wears Her Mom’s Bon Jovi Tank Top

Ava Sambora rocked her mom’s Bon Jovi tank top in a series of new photos she shared to her Instagram account! The beautiful 22-year-old even admitted, ‘I literally got this shirt from my mom’s closet!’

Ava Sambora “got it” from her mama — and by “it” we mean her stunning looks and a familiar tank top. In a new carousel post that Ava shared to her Instagram account on May 26, the gorgeous 22-year-old posed up wearing jeans and her mom’s Bon Jovi band tank top! The shirt, which featured a skull wearing sunglasses, a hat, upside down American flags on either side, and the words “Bon Jovi Forever” was a perfect fit on Ava, whom Heather shares with her former husband, Richie Sambora — the lead guitarist for Bon Jovi for nearly 30 years!

Of course, that wasn’t all the gorgeous model showed off. Just for comparison, the second photo in Ava’s carousel post featured her mom wearing the exact same top years ago! The striking resemblance between the two was truly uncanny, as Ava looked just like her mom did when she rocked the rock n’ roll tank top at an event for ABC. Even better, the shirt has appeared to remain in mint condition, barely showing any wear and tear over the years. “I got it from my mama (Like I literally got this shirt from my mom’s closet),” Ava captioned the images.

Ava Sambora Shows Off Bare Shoulders In Vintage Bon Jovi Tee: ‘I Got It From My Mama’ ❤ pic.twitter.com/oWfBsS2ICl — Ava Sambora Style (@StyleAva) May 27, 2020

But this isn’t the first time that fans have noticed the striking resemblance between Heather and her stunning daughter. In fact, in July 2019, fans couldn’t get over Ava’s stunning beauty when she shared two gorgeous photos of herself to Instagram, featuring the recent Loyal Marymount University graduate in a fitted white dress posing outside. Fans got some major déjà vu to Heather’s days on Melrose Place. Coincidentally Ava, in the past, hasn’t been adverse to following her mom’s footsteps into acting.

When speaking about her parents’ fame in February 2019, Ava shared in an interview that growing up as the child of two major celebrities never crossed her mind. “Well, first of all, they were always just mom and dad,” Ava said of her famous folks. “I was never concerned with their fame, if you know what I mean. But, as I got older, I learned to appreciate it,” she acknowledged, adding, “especially since I would love to follow in my mother’s footsteps.” Although fans would love to see Ava taking her mom’s career path, the 22-year-old may have plans of her own!

Ava recently celebrated her undergraduate graduation from Loyola Marymount University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology with a minor in Women’s and Gender Studies. Regardless of what she chooses, the future is definitely bright for this burgeoning starlet!