Heather Locklear’s Daughter Ava Sambora, 21, Looks Like Her Mom’s Twin In Gorgeous White Dress

Ava Sambora took to Instagram on July 20 to share stunning photos of herself resembling her mom Heather Locklear in a flattering white fitted dress.

Heather Locklear‘s daughter Ava Sambora, 21, proved beauty runs in the family when she shared two new pics of herself to Instagram on July 20! The gorgeous blonde flaunted a white fitted dress with spaghetti straps in the eye-catching photos and looked like her 57-year-old mom’s twin with her slim frame and long hair. She was standing outside and posing in front of a breathtaking view of mountains in the similar snapshots and captioned the post with the simple but effective word, “Happy.”

Ava’s followers couldn’t help but comment on the glowing visuals once she posted them. “As beautiful as you mom. 😊🤗🌞,” one follower wrote. “The prettiest gal ✨,” another wrote. “you’re so cute!!!!! 😍,” a third pointed out.

Ava’s latest pic isn’t the first time she graced the gram with her good looks. Last month, she posted two pics of herself sitting on a towel on the sand and posing in a white bikini with an off-the-shoulder top. Her hair was blowing in the wind and she showed off a slight smile in the summer vibe moment.

It’s great to know Ava’s feeling and looking happy after her mom made headlines over the past year for checking into rehab more than once. The actress, who had Ava with her ex-husband Richie Sambora, 60, in 1997, was placed on an involuntary 72-hour psychiatric hold in Nov. 2018 after having a fight with her boyfriend Chris Heisser, and went back to rehab just under a month later in early Dec. She reportedly left the facility just before Christmas and then later returned to rehab in early May 2019.