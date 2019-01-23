Heather Locklear Seen For 1st Time Since Rehab With BF Chris Heisser Despite Split Report – See Pics

Actress Heather Locklear has been spotted for first time since getting out of rehab, and contrary to reports she’s back together with boyfriend Chris Heisser. We’ve got the new pics.

Following a troubling 2018 with several trips to rehab, actress Heather Locklear has been spotted out for the first time in the new year since leaving her latest trip to treatment. The 57-year-old former Melrose Place star was photographed filling up the gas tank of her Porsche in Beverly Hills on Jan. 20. She was with on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Heisser after reports that they had broken up so that she could focus on her sobriety. Heather had been placed on an involuntary 72-hour psychiatric hold on Nov. 18 of 2018 after a fight with Chris at her home, and returned to rehab in early December. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS OF HEATHER AND CHRIS.

Heather looked super casual in faded tight jeans, a dark sweatshirt, Converse high tops and a black beanie to cover the top of her blonde locks. While she looked a little tired, she still has the natural California girl beauty about her. The Daily Mail reported that the couple was heading out to watch the blood moon eclipse together that evening.

The site reported on Jan. 23 that according to a friend, her parents Bill, 89, and Diane, 85, “were staying with her for the holidays and it was her best chance of staying straight. But now they’ve left and her triggers to go off the wagon are still a problem.” Heather reportedly checked out of rehab for three days around Christmas but didn’t return. The DM‘s source added that “She’s a great actress – she’s got everyone fooled…the courts, psychologists and her family.”

Heather had a tough 2018. In June she crashed her car into a pylon after allegedly downing tequila at her Thousand Oaks, CA home. Then when cops arrived she allegedly attacked them when they tried to get her to chill out. She was arrested on police battery charges and booked into Ventura County Jail. She was released the next day but was rushed to the hospital after allegedly overdosing and checked into rehab shortly thereafter. Sadly she fell off the wagon again by November. At least in 2019 she’s looking healthier and more together.