Ava Sambora Looks Just Like Mom Heather Locklear In Beach Babe Bikini Pics

Ava Sambora is a total beach babe in a super cute white bikini & we can’t help but think she looks just like her mom, Heather Locklear!

Ava Sambora is a knockout, just like her mom! The 21-year-old daughter of Ricky Sambora and Heather Locklear posed in a blue life white bikini while sitting on a towel on the beach in a new Instagram slideshow. The super cute bathing suit was off-the-shoulder and cinched in the middle with golden rings. Ava’s finger nails were also painted white to match the look, and showed off her summer tan! The Loyola Marymount University alum captioned the pic, “Sally sells seashells by the seashore.” Cute!

It’s clear Ava is a naturally beauty, just like her mom, when looking at the pics. The first shows her straight-face with her hair blowing in the wind, but the next pic is super adorable, with Ava laughing at the camera. The budding actress seems to be enjoying a summer holiday, before the release of her film, The Great Illusion, which is currently in post-production. The Selma Blair movie follows “a guilt-ridden FBI agent, stranded in the painful memory of the abduction of his sister, suffers from a rare condition known as Nyctophobia, an irrational fear of the dark, and will have to face-off with the cunning serial killer who took her away.”

Earlier in the year, Ava admitted that she ‘would love’ to follow in her mom’s acting footsteps in an interview with Wingman magazine! Heather, who has allegedly been struggling with ongoing substance abuse and mental health issues, is a Golden Globe nominated actress, best known for starring in Melrose Place and Dynasty. “The best advice my mother ever gave me was not to take everything so personally. There are going to be a thousand times you’ll hear ‘no,’ but, it only takes a few yeses, and waiting for those yeses will be worth it, and I think that’s such an important mindset to have in this business,” Ava revealed in the interview back in February. “There could be a million reasons why they don’t want you for a part, and it’s not always because you’re not good enough, it might just be because there was another girl that looked more like what they envisioned, or maybe they already had another girl signed on, or whatever it is. So, it’s important not to take it all personally because the yeses will come.”

Ava’s gorgeous bikini pics come just hours after her mom was spotted looking happy and healthy out and about, for the first time since leaving rehab in May.