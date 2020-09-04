Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Cuddle On Instagram After Showering Each Other With Love In ‘Body Language’ Video

You don’t need to be a ‘body language’ expert to know that Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are into each other. These reunited lovers get hot and heavy in his new music video, and they carried that PDA into real life!

Summer may be almost over, but things are heating up for Big Sean. The 32-year-old rapper just dropped his highly anticipated album, Detroit 2, as well as a video for “Body Language,” the collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign and Big Sean’s on-again/off-again/currently on-again bae, Jhené Aiko. In the Tidal exclusive video, Big Sean and Jhené, 32, Jhené snuggles on Big Sean’s lap while they take their car through the wash. There’s a point where they kiss before they head to the shore. They even write “S + J” in the sand.

The affection wasn’t just for the camera, though. Jhené took to Instagram after the romantic video and Big Sean’s album dropped, writing, “#Detroit2 out now!…amazing job @bigsean !!! proud of you,” and ended the sweet note with an emoji flooded with hearts. Big Sean returned the love right back, writing, “Hurry up n get to me, I can’t wait to see you! [blue heart emoji].” We’re clutching our hearts, and so were fans who happily screenshotted the adorable exchange for others to see on Twitter.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/02U9IfBhhX — Kim🇲🇽🌼 (@kimbahleyy) September 4, 2020

Big Sean didn’t have to wait long, because he soon reunited with Jhené for a small party to celebrate the album drop! Jhené shared multiple videos of Sean on her Instagram Story, and our favorite was a clip of the music collaborators cuddling (we caught Big Sean nuzzling the queen’s neck). “Detroit Legend had to throw the yay’s on,” Jhené wrote over the PDA moment.

Big Sean teased his “Body Language” days before the release of Detroit 2 by sharing some photos and clips to Instagram. “When it’s just me n you cruising on the PCH, the days I wish I could put on loop. This a classic Detroit song I flipped, [Dale’s ‘Soulful Moaning’] and Jhené n Ty took it to that master level!” Sean captioned the clip. The hip-hop artist also shared a picture of him and Jhené in the back of the wagon. “Twinning twin flame,” he said, remaking how both she and him were dressed in a tie-dye sweatshirt, faded blue denim, and white kicks.

Detroit 2 is full of guest appearances. Everyone from Post Malone to Travis Scott to Eminem appears on tracks. Dave Chapelle and Erykah Badu are listed as each telling a “Story.” What’s really interesting is the track “Time In” because it features TWENTY88. That happens to be the duo comprised of Big Sean and Jhené. Meaning, Big Sean is featuring himself? TWENTY88 put out a self-titled, 8-track album in 2016, so does this mean 2020 will see a TWENTY88 comeback?

Big Sean and Jhené’s relationship is, in a way, a bit of a mess. They started off as friends in 2012 and worked closely together on a handful of songs (“Beware,” “I’m Gonna Be,” “I Know,” “Win Some, Lose Some”) before the TWENTY88 project. The chemistry with this duo led some to speculate they were more than just friends. The problem is that Jhené was still married to Dot Da Genius at the time, but in Aug. 2016, she filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple continued their romance until around December 2018, when rumors of a split began to float around. The breakup was confirmed in March 2019, but the two remained friendly afterward, to the point that they were hanging out at the beach together in May.

Sean and Jhené continued to be seen together throughout 2019, and they rang in 2020 together. They spent Valentine’s Day together at Disneyland, and she even shared a picture of them wearing similar Mickey Mouse sweaters. Keep in mind, they hadn’t publicly confirmed that they were back together. It took Sean hinting that he was going to propose to her for everyone to get the picture that their romance was back on.