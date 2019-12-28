Big Sean Teases He’s Back Together With Jhene Aiko 1 Month After They Make A Song About Their Split

Big Sean was spotted wearing an interesting choice of sweatshirt in a recent Instagram story, leading fans to think their romance might be very much back “on”!

Could Big Sean, 31, and Jhene Aiko, 31, be back together? Jhene shared a curious pic to her Instagram story on Friday, Dec. 27 of the “Bounce Back” rapper handsomely posing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. While the photo was a sweet pic of her ex, eagle eyed fans quickly noticed that he was wearing a white hoodie featuring an image of Jhene in a stunning tropical destination! More specifically, the photo was her album cover for break-up themed track “None Of Your Concern” — featuring Sean — which dropped on Nov. 14! Sean was cool and casual in the pic, flashing a slight smile as he showed off his luxe diamond stud earrings. Jhene followed the suggestive post with a sweet blushing emoji, definitely making it seem like things are back on!

The California-born songstress and Detroit rapper called things quits back in March after rumors began swirling that there was trouble in paradise: Jhene previously had a tattoo of Sean’s face on her back, btu had it changed in May 2018 to be part of a larger image on her back. Hints then began dropping the mnusic, as her track “Wasted Love Freestyle” seemed to further confirm they pair were having issues. “Me and Sean are good,” she posted to a fan on Instagram in March. “I’ve got tons of love for him…I know you all love the drama and would like to think everything I do or say is about him,” she added. Shortly before confirmation of the break-up, Sean was hanging out in the studio with his ex and his “Right There” collaborator Ariana Grande, 26.

“I’ve been hearing things and seeing things and so it seems you movin’ on from me…Of course you on the scene with little miss thing, and trust me she really don’t want beef,” Jhene sings on “None Of Your Concern,” seemingly referencing his hangout with Ari! She didn’t stop there, though, and had some pretty heated things to say about Sean! “I was traumatized and suicidal, I’m sick and tired, I’m not to blame.. get your b***h a** off of my phone, please leave me alone, I am not your girl anymore, you need to watch your tone, don’t worry about who it is I’m f***in or who I am lovin’, just know that it is not you,” she added. Yikes!

Sean had quite the rebuttal himself on the revealing track, and definitely admitted he still had feelings for Jhene. “We both cross the line, seems like I needed you more than I needed myself,” he raps, adding “but every time I lay down I think about you naked.” Spicy! Sean definitely seems to have a lot of love for his ex, and recently took to wish her daughter Namiko a happy 11th birthday on Nov. 25. While they haven’t confirmed anything, we would love to see this gorgeous couple back together and back in the studio!