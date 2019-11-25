Big Sean Helps Ex Jhene Aiko’s Daughter Celebrate Her 11th B-Day & Fans Beg Them To Get ‘Back Together’

Jhene Aiko shared photos from her Namiko’s 11th birthday celebration on Nov. 25 and her ex Big Sean was seen posing in some of them, prompting fans to share their hope that they will date again.

Are Jhene Aiko and Big Sean back together…or at least thinking about it?! Those are the questions on fans’ minds after the 31-year-old rapper showed up in his 31-year-old ex-girlfriend’s daughter Namiko‘s 11th birthday photos. The proud mother took to her Instagram story on Nov. 25 to share the photo booth pics, which showed her and Sean posing together and acting silly while using their fingers to make bunny ears and peace signs. “HAPPY 11TH BIRTHDAY NAMIKO,” the photos, which were reposted by The Shade Room, read.

Once the pics were posted, fans quickly took to the comments section of The Shade Room‘s post to express their excitement over Sean and Jhene hanging out together and went as far as to express their desire for them to become a couple again. “If they don’t just get back together already ugh,” one fan wrote. I hope yaw are secretly back together,” another wrote. “I love them together!” a third gushed.

Sean and Jhene’s latest hangout comes just weeks after they released a song about their breakup called “None of Your Concern”, which they collaborated on, on Nov. 15. The former couple first started dating in 2016 and confirmed their split by Mar. 2019 but Jhene admitted she still has love for Sean when she clapped back at a fan who claimed her new album was going to diss him. “Me and Sean are good. I’ve got tons of love for him,” her message read.

We’re not sure if Sean’s appearance in Namiko’s birthday photos means he and Jhene rekindled their romance or he was simply doing a friendly gesture, but we’re sure we’ll find out soon enough!