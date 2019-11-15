Jhene Aiko & Big Sean Team Up For Scathing New Song About Split: Listen To ‘None Of Your Concern’

Exes Big Sean and Jhene Aiko are back again with another new song, and it tells quite a story about their breakup earlier this year. Plus, there’s a music video, too!

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko have insisted that they’re on good terms since their split nearly a year ago, and they seem to be proving it once again by collaborating on a new track, “None of You Concern,” which was released on Nov. 15. However, there seems to be some resentment based on the lyrics to the track. “I’ve been hearing things and seeing things and so it seems you movin’ on from me,” Jhene sings. “Of course you on the scene with little miss thing, and trust me she really don’t want beef.” Interestingly, just weeks after Sean and Jhene split, he was spotted out with his ex, Ariana Grande. Could Jhene be referring to this sighting in the song!?

Jhene’s third verse of the song is the most scathing, though. “I was traumatized and suicidal, I’m sick and tired, I’m not to blame,” she croons. “Once I felt the wave and not to day, I’m not afraid, now I can say, get your b***h a** off of my phone, please leave me alone, I am not your girl anymore, you need to watch your tone, don’t worry about who it is I’m f***in or who I am lovin’, just know that it is not you.” WHOA!

However, when Sean comes in with his rap at the end, he seems to admit that he might want Jhene back. “You know there’s not a day in these modern times, you haven’t crossed my mind,” he raps. “We both cross the line, seems like I needed you more than I needed myself.” He also adds, “For you that’s just some dumb s*** for you to say we done with” and “But every time I lay down I think about you naked.” Fans are super confused about what this song means for the duo’s relationship — are they friends? Have they considered getting back together? Do they still resent each other?!

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that these two have collaborated since their split. Back in July, Jhene was featured on Sean’s song, “Single Again,” which is about his life as a single man. Before that, she dropped the song, “Triggered,” in May, which seemed to be a major diss toward Sean after their breakup. However, Jhene shut down rumors that she was shading her ex with the scathing lyrics.

“Triggered is not a diss song,” she explained.”It was a moment of talking s*** out of frustration and passion. It was a moment of exaggerated expression when I was feeling lost and weak. No one is to be blamed or bashed for how I was feeling in that moment.” Jhene also showed public support for Sean when he was mourning the death of Nipsey Hussle in March. “You are so special to me,” she wrote. “While we’re both on this planet, I just want to say…I love you beyond measure. Even tho I get big mad and u trigger the f*** out of me. u make me feel. And I appreciate that.”