Big Sean Hints He’s Planning To Propose To Jhene Aiko As they Reunite On IG Live: ‘It’s In the Works’

Fans went wild over Big Sean and Jhene Aiko’s flirt-fest on Instagram Live — especially when the rapper revealed that he’s planning to marry his on/off love!

Big Sean couldn’t stop showering Jhene Aiko with compliments as they teamed up for a joint Instagram Live on April 15. At one point, he even told her, “You look good!” Jhene played it cool amidst all the compliments, and hit back with a sarcastic, “Oh yeah? Why don’t you marry me?” However, it wasn’t a joke to Sean, who replied, “It’s in the works. Don’t even trip.” Once he said that, the comments section of the Live went wild, as fans freaked out over the possibility of Sean proposing.

It’s unclear what Sean and Jhene’s current quarantine situation is, but since they appeared on the IG Live separately, it seems they may not be isolated together during this time. But the live chat made it clear that they’re fully back together. In fact, when one fan asked if they were dating, Sean responded, “Man, what do you think?!” Up until this point, the two have not flat-out said that they’re back together, but they’ve been hinting at it for quite some time now.

Jhene and Sean confirmed in March 2019 that they had broken up after two years together. She went off on him in a song called “Triggered” that May, but confirmed later that it was not meant to be a diss track, and was simply just a “moment of talking s***.” She proved she was cool with Sean by being featured on his song “Single Again,” which was released in July 2019. Then, they teamed up again for the track “None of Your Concern,” which came out in November.

“It’s in the works” bitch my heart 😭😭 I love Jhené and big Sean pic.twitter.com/GU4HVVGZFg — Bad Bitch Jr. (@saltyrosaa) April 16, 2020

It wasn’t until New Year’s Eve that Jhene and Sean hinted that things had gotten romantic between them again, though. They posted a selfie together to ring in the New Year, and fans began speculating that they were back together. Then, when Jhene released her album, Chilombo, in March, Sean publicly congratulated her with a touching message. “Congrats my baby you earned this one,” he wrote. “I love you, we all so proud!”