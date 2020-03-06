Big Sean Congratulates His ‘Baby’ Jhene AIko On New Album ‘Chilombo’ After They Get Back Together

After Jhene Aiko dropped her album, ‘Chilombo,’, Big Sean took to Instagram to send her a sweet message, and seemingly confirmed that they’re back together!

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko haven’t officially said whether or not they’re back together, but Sean’s message to the singer on her album release day seems to be all the proof that fans need! Jhene dropped her third studio album, Chilombo, on March 6, and Sean posted about the accomplishment on his Instagram page. “CHILOMBO OUT NOW!” he wrote. “Congrats my baby you earned this one.” Sean also commented on Jhene’s post about the album release, writing, “I love you, we all so proud! Thank you.” He concluded his message with a heart emoji, as well.

One of the songs on Chilombo, “None Of Your Concern,” is actually a collaboration with Sean, which the pair released in November. Fans were pretty surprised to see them team up on a song, as the release came months after their late 2018 breakup. The track is seemingly about the pair’s split, and Jhene had a lot to say about it, singing, “I’m traumatized and suicidal, I’m sick and tired, I’m not to blame,” and “I’m not your girl anymore, you need to watch your tone.” One month later, the exes began sparking rumors that they had reconciled by sharing various social media posts together, including a goofy selfie on New Year’s Eve.

Jhene and Sean started dating in 2016, following his split from Ariana Grande. Rumors of their breakup began swirling at the end of 2018, as Jhene noticeably covered up a tattoo she had of him. It’s been reported that they split that December, although they didn’t confirm the news themselves until March 2019.

After the breakup, Jhene and Sean went through some ups and downs. She publicly supported him after the death of his friend, Nipsey Hussle, but then released a scathing song, “Triggered,” about Sean in May. However, Jhene insisted that she didn’t consider “Triggered” a “diss track,” and instead, just considered it a “moment of talking s***.” In July, Jhene was featured on Sean’s song, “Single Again,” which was about his life after they ended their relationship. It look like they left any drama in 2019, though, and are fully back on good terms in 2020!