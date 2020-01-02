Big Sean & Jhene Aiko Fuel Rumors they’re Back Together With Goofy New year’s Eve Selfie

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean are still keeping their fans guessing with a new snap that was posted to Jhene’s Instagram story, featuring the pair making funny faces at the camera as they rang in the new year!

What’s going on with these two? Big Sean, 31, and Jhene Aiko, 31, are sparking relationship rumors once again after Jhene took to her Instagram story on Jan. 1 to share a snap of the pair making faces at the camera while ringing in 2020. The former couple appeared to be in great spirits, and Jhene looked particularly beautiful, wearing a blue, V-neck shirt with a stunning, delicate necklace, full makeup and her hair straightened to perfection. She also wore a festive headband that read “Happy New Year,” while giving an over exaggerated wink and kissing face to the camera. Sean, meanwhile, cozied up close to Jhene for the selfie and stuck out his tongue to the camera. It was a real surprise for fans, given their rollercoaster of a relationship!

Sean and Jhene were in a high profile relationship from 2016 until early 2019. Prior to getting together, Sean was engaged to Glee starlet Naya Rivera and dated Ariana Grande, while Jhene was married to Dot da Genius. However, Jhene and Dot split only five months after tying the knot. It was then that Jhene and Sean decided to collaborate on music, and soon sparked a relationship! Unfortunately, it didn’t seem like their romantic partnership was meant to last as they split in early 2019. But ever since then, fans have speculated that the two might be back together, and there is evidence to prove it!

The couple collaborated on a few songs since their breakup, and Sean even enlisted Jhene to be in his music video for “Single Again” in July 2019 — four months after their split. Apart from their career collaborations, though, Sean and Jhene seem to be getting along away from the studio, too. As recently as Dec. 27, the former couple posted a snap to Jhene’s Instagram story, which featured Sean wearing a white hoodie featuring an image of Jhene in a stunning tropical destination! More specifically, the photo was of her album cover for the break-up themed track “None Of Your Concern” — featuring Sean — which dropped on Nov. 14!

While the rumor mill keeps running with these two, it remains clear that whatever their relationship status is, the former couple is getting along just fine! Now that 2020 is officially here, we’re looking forward to seeing more of these two.