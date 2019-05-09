Jhene Aiko Insists ‘Triggered’ Is Not A Big Sean Diss Track: It Was A ‘Moment Of Frustration & Passion’

Fans could not stop talking about Jhene Aiko dissing Big Sean on her new song ‘Triggered,’ but after all the buzz, she took to Twitter to explain that she was NOT throwing shade at her ex.

Jhene Aiko released her new song “Triggered (Freestyle)” on May 8, and it was immediately branded a Big Sean ‘diss track’ by fans because of its scathing lyrics. However, Jhene made sure to clear up any speculation about the inspiration for the song on Twitter. “Triggered was a moment,” she wrote. “A moment that for me has passed. It is new to you because ur just now hearing it, but for me…it’s something I moved on from the moment I expressed it. “Triggered” is not a diss song. It is a moment of talking sh** out of frustration and passion. It was a moment of exaggerated expression when I was feeling lost and weak. No one is to be blamed or bashed for how I was feeling in that moment. I am in control of my feelings.”

On “Triggered,” Jhene sings about a relationship that fell apart. Some of the lyrics include: “Knew from the beginning you’d ruin everything, you do it every time, you are my enemy, you are no friend of mine” and “tryin’ my hardest not to disrespect you after what you did man, what you expected?” The reason for Sean and Jhene’s breakup, which occurred earlier in 2019 after almost three years of dating, is not clear. In April, Jhene posted a touching message in Sean’s Instagram comments to show him support while he mourned his friend, Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed. In that comment, Jhene told Sean she would always love him even though he “triggered” her.

Fans were quick to point out the similarities between what Jhene wrote in her comment to Sean and in her lyrics for “Triggered,” which is why it was so highly speculated that the track was about him. In her tweets, Jhene did not deny that Sean was the inspiration for the song, but she did make it clear that she was NOT throwing shade at him with the lyrics.

"triggered" was a moment. a moment that for me has passed. it is new to you because ur just now hearing it, but for me… it's something i moved on from the moment i expressed it. — Chilombo (@JheneAiko) May 8, 2019

triggered is NOT a diss song. it is a moment of talking shit out of frustration and passion. it's was a moment of exaggerated expression when I was feeling lost and weak. no one is to be blamed or bashed for how I was feeling in that moment. I am in control of my feelings. — Chilombo (@JheneAiko) May 8, 2019

“This is how I paint,” she concluded on Twitter. “This is me yelling and throwing paint at a canvas…then going out into the world feeling less tension, more open…more loving. Going to bed feeling less stressed, more optimistic.”