Jhene Aiko Fans Are Furious After Big Sean Is Spotted With His Ex Ariana Grande: That ‘Hurt Me’

Twitter flipped out after seeing Ariana Grande reunite with her ex, Big Sean, because he and Jhené Aiko never confirmed they broke up! One fan had an especially wild theory.

Jhené Aiko’s fans are saying “Thank U, Next” to the idea of exes Ariana Grande, 25, and Big Sean, 30, getting back together! After splitting in 2015, the former couple was seen at a recording studio in Los Angeles and even left together on Feb. 28, which didn’t bode well with Jhené’s fandom. The Spotless Mind singer had been dating Sean since 2016, but breakup rumors swirled after Jhené covered a tattoo of the rapper’s face in Nov. 2018, and dropped a single about a failed relationship called “Wasted Love Freestyle 2018” the next month. Some fans are hoping Ariana and Sean’s recording studio hangout isn’t confirmation to that speculation! “I know big sean & jhene broke up a minute ago or it seems like it but that ariana grande pic hurt me,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “Who else sad/upset for Jhené but then can’t wait for some sad bangers to drop??”

A third fan really reached by speculating Ari’s latest bop, “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” was about Sean. Well, Ari did write that the “Bounce Back” rapper “could still get it” in her “Burn Book” from the “Thank U, Next” video music that dropped in Nov. 2018! “I knew break up w/ your girlfriend bc I’m bored was about Jhene and Big Sean I KNEW IT,” the fan tweeted.

But not everyone was amused by the speculation, as one person wrote, “Y’all are annoying saying big Sean left jhene for Ariana when him and jhene broke up months ago maybe even over a year now? And Ari’s been single for only like 5 minutes? Do y’all not see the timeline ???Like why are y’all making this connection? Make it make sense lol.” The Twitter war rages on! Jhené also shut down talk that she covered the tattoo of Sean out of heartbreak, as she explained in a now-deleted tweet, “i covered ALL my tats w/ a big a** Dragon w/ a Phoenix wing breathing life and light into a new galaxy. NEW ART! NO BEEF! ALL LOVE!” Louder for all the negative tweeters!

i know big sean & jhene broke up a minute ago or it seems like it but that ariana grande pic hurt me pic.twitter.com/TD2HIcsY00 — mo² (@morganziiworld) February 28, 2019

ariana after hearing big sean and jhene broke up pic.twitter.com/jzblcut3NM — 🎭 (@userarturo) February 28, 2019

Memes aside, Ariana and Jhené should not be pitted against one another. Both are immensely talented singers, and it remains unclear why Sean and Ari met up at the studio, anyways!