Jhene Aiko Seems To Shades Big Sean On New Song ‘Triggered’ After Posting Loving Message For Him

A new track from Jhene AIko is here, and it seems to throw some major shade at her ex, Big Sean. The scathing lyrics are quite shocking, considering Jhene just left Sean a sweet comment on Instagram last month.

Jhene Aiko has a LOT to say on her new song “Triggered (Freestyle),” which she released on May 8. The track includes lyrics like “You muh f***in right I’m bitter,” “You need to stay out of my way, I’m triggered when I see your face” and “Knew from the beginning you’d ruin everything, you do it every time, you are no friend of mine.” Of course, fans are convinced the scathing words are about Big Sean, who Jhene was in a relationship with for about three years before confirming their breakup earlier in 2019.

The song is not ALL disses, though, and Jhene takes blame for some of the issues in the relationship she’s reminiscing on, too. Other lyrics include: “Tryna let the time kill all of our memories, all you meant to me” and “Maybe I’m overreacting baby, I don’t know what happened, you know all of my bad habits, you know it’s hard for me to control that s***, man cuz when I get mad I get big mad.” Once the 31-year-old released the song, fans could not stop raving about it on Twitter, and praised her for her lyrics and the way she got her message across.

However, many fans were also quite shocked at how hard she seemed to come for Sean on the track, as she was just sending him love on Instagram three weeks prior to the release date. After Sean posted a tribute to Nipsey Hussle following the rapper’s death, Jhene showed him her support. “You are so special. to me. to the world,” she wrote. “While we’re both still on this planet I just want to say… I love you beyond measure. Even tho I get big mad and u trigger the f*** out of me. u make me feel. and I appreciate that. Because I thought I was dead inside. My ego has no say when it comes to you. And my heart has been broken a thousand times just to expand. It always finds rom for you. The good and the bad. I love you from this life to the next and all the other lives we’ve known each other before. Imma always talk my s***. But Imma always have ur back.”

One month before that, at the end of March, Jhene also called out a fan who claimed she was gearing up to serve Big Sean some disses on her next album. “Me and Sean are good,” she explained. “I got tons of love for him. My next album is all freestyles where I touch on many subjects and relationships…past, present and future. I know you all love the drama and would like to think everything I do is about him, but I’ve been through plenty of other things and situations that I pull inspiration from when I sit down and create a song.”