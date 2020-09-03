Scott Disick Cuddles With Daughter Penelope, 8, In Sweet New Pic: ‘Me And Peep’

Scott and Penelope Disick had a fun father-daughter day by the ocean, which they captured in an adorable photo. Scott shared the picture just four days after going to dinner with Penelope’s mom and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian!



Scott Disick and his eight-year-old daughter, Penelope, are (responsibly) making the most of Summer 2020 despite a pandemic. This dynamic dad-daughter duo had yet another day by the beach, and Scott documented their fun in a sweet photo! The Flip It Like Disick host had his arm sweetly wrapped around Penelope as they posed against a beautiful ocean backdrop in the photo, which Scott posted to Instagram on Sept. 2.

“Me and peep,” Scott captioned the picture, adding a pair of eyeball emojis. You couldn’t see Scott’s eyes, though, since he was rocking shades with his green and blue tiger stripe jacket. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also wore his hair long and floppy, just like a true Malibu dude.

A Disick who no longer has long hair, though, is Reign! Scott and Kourtney Kardashian’s five-year-old son chopped off his iconic locks for a buzzcut at the beginning of August, which left his mom in mourning. However, the shorter ‘do made Reign look even more like his dad, which was evident in a photo of the little one that Scott shared on Instagram on Sept. 1! Reign has now earned himself the nickname of “Young Lord” among Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans.

Scott loves giving his three kids Penelope, Reign and Mason Disick, 10, the spotlight on his Instagram page, just as much as he loves spending quality time with the famous trio! Penelope especially loves hanging out with her dad at the beach. On July 31, Scott shared another photo of himself cuddling with his daughter on the sandy shore and wrote, “My little beach baby” (as seen above). It also helps that the KarJenners and Disicks have been given access to the $125 million oceanfront mansion in Malibu owned by socialite Diana Jenkins throughout the summer.

Given all the time Scott has been spending with his and Kourt’s kids this summer — added to the fact that he reportedly split from his longtime girlfriend, Sofia Richie — fans have wondered if he’ll be getting back together with Kourtney. Although the parents were even seen at Nobu Malibu together on Aug. 28 (where, awkwardly, Sofia also dined that same night), we’ve heard that a romantic reunion is unlikely.

“Kourtney is in a really good place in her life and has no plans to get back into a romantic relationship with Scott. She will always love Scott and co-parent with him for the sake of their children, but she’s fully moved on from him in that way,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s been there for him as he went through his break-up with Sofia, which has been tough on him. He never necessarily thought about marriage to Sofia, but he was happy and loved her very much and he’s sad it’s over.”