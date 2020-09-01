See Pic
Reign Disick, 5, Looks Like His Dad Scott’s Twin In Adorable New IG Pic

Proud dad Scott Disick is totally loving son Reign’s short buzzcut. He now looks like the reality star’s mini-me without his long locks, and Scott shared an adorable new photo where fans are calling him a ‘young Lord.’

Reign Disick has become the star of dad Scott Disick‘s Instagram feed ever since he got his waist-length long hair shaved off on Aug. 4. The 37-year-old has been sharing so many loving photos of his youngest son, and fans can’t get over how much he looks like his dad now that his face is so much more noticeable. After making four appearances on Scott’s Instagram during August (not including stories snapshots), a photo of Reign looking like such a handsome little man kicked off a new month on Sept. 1. Even fans are wondering if Reign has become his daddy’s favorite child at the moment.

Scott shared a snapshot of Reign laying on a white sofa, resting his head on his hand. He appeared to be looking up at something on a TV, as a remote control could be seen next to him. Scott wrote in the caption, “I love this show,” and most fans joked that Reign had to be watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Scott and Reign Disick
Scott Disick and his then-long haired son Reign arrive at their NYC hotel on 09/29/2018 Sept. 29, 2018. Photo credit: BACKGRID.

Reign underwent the first big haircut of his life in early August, going from having waist-length locks to a total buzzcut. Mom Kourtney Kardashian, 41, was the first to share the photo of the nearly hairless boy with the caption, “I am not ok.” But Scott was there for the haircut session, as barber Jason Schneidman posted IG photos of Reign’s before, middle (he got a Leonardo DiCaprio 90’s cut initially) and after hairstyles. Scott was proudly there in the background, smiling as his son posed for his first buzzcut snapshot.

Now that Reign’s face is so much more visible, he resembles his Flip It Like Disick star daddy so much. Especially with his big, curious eyes and his facial shape. Fans gushed about how Reign is now his father’s mini-me. User @targaryen_aloneinthewrld commented, “your twin omg,” as @sayn0m0re said Reign was a “Young Lord,” playing off Scott’s nickname. User kptanka3000 marveled, “He looks just like you.”

Some fans noticed how Reign is suddenly the star of Scott’s IG feed over his older siblings Mason, 10, and Penelope, 8. User @dejam24 wrote, “Guess we know who the favorite child is……….” Others were loving how Reign looks with his super short hair. Fan @nicholemacedo09 commented, “Omg he looks so handsome with that haircut,” as @grumps_75 wrote, “He’s too Cute with his short hair.” Even Scott’s pal, artist Alec Monopoly gushed, “R a whole new man with the cut.” He really does look like an entirely different child, and his dad seems to love Reign’s new hair makeover.