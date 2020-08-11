See Pics
Hollywood Life

Scott Disick Gushes Over Son Reign Being The ‘Cutest’ In New Pic: Plus More Pics Of The Kardashian Cutie

Scott Disick, Reign Disick
Backgrid
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport. Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
** RIGHTS: NO PRINT ** Miami, FL - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive back in Miami after spending time in Dominican Republic with their whole family. This trip apparently was a last effort for Kim and Kanye to patch things up over their strained relationship since Kanye's recent Presidential bid and random tweets. Pictured: Saint West, Chicago West BACKGRID USA 9 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SBMF / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: NO PRINT ** Miami, FL - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive back in Miami after spending time in Dominican Republic with their whole family. This trip apparently was a last effort for Kim and Kanye to patch things up over their strained relationship since Kanye's recent Presidential bid and random tweets. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West BACKGRID USA 9 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SBMF / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian Hit the Beach as they Babysit North and Saint While Kim Jets Off to Wyoming with Kanye. 27 Jul 2020 Pictured: Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Penelope Disick. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA691192_031.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 68 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Scott Disick took to Instagram to share a new adorable photo of his youngest son Reign, 5, showing off his newly shaved head and holding up one finger.

Scott Disick, 37, proved that he’s one proud dad when he shared a new snapshot of his son Reign, 5, to Instagram on Aug. 11 and praised him in the caption. In the photo, which can be seen below, the tot, who recently shaved all his long hair off, is showing off his new look while standing in what appears to be blue and white striped pajamas as he holds a bowl and lifts up one finger while looking into the camera. “The cutest boy in the world 🌎,” Scott’s caption read.

View this post on Instagram

The cutest boy in the world 🌎

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

After the loving dad shared the pic, many of his followers responded with positive comments. “He has the best hair line too! So handsome 💙,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “Yes the cutest.” “Seriously the cutest!!! Love his new (no) hair,” a third exclaimed while a fourth called him “beautiful.”

This isn’t the first time Scott has shared incredible pics of Reign. On Aug. 2, he shared one of him posing with his mini-me while outside, which can be seen below. He’s wearing a graphic white and black button-down shirt and sunglasses while Reign wears a blue graphic sweatshirt and a matching blue bucket hat as he eats ice cream. “Just me and my reigny,” Scott captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

Just me and my reigny

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

Months before that, in Feb., Scott shared a different outside pic of Reign leaning his head on one hand and giving off a serious look, which can be seen below. He still had his long locks in the photo and wore a white T-shirt. “Hmmmm what shall I do,” the funny father captioned the pic.

View this post on Instagram

Hmmmm what shall I do

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

When Scott’s not posting pics of Reign, he’s posting pics of his two other adorable kids Mason, 10, and Penelope, 8, all of whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41. The two reality stars co-parent their children and are friendly with each other, often spending vacations and other quality times as a family.