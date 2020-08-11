Scott Disick Gushes Over Son Reign Being The ‘Cutest’ In New Pic: Plus More Pics Of The Kardashian Cutie

Scott Disick took to Instagram to share a new adorable photo of his youngest son Reign, 5, showing off his newly shaved head and holding up one finger.

Scott Disick, 37, proved that he’s one proud dad when he shared a new snapshot of his son Reign, 5, to Instagram on Aug. 11 and praised him in the caption. In the photo, which can be seen below, the tot, who recently shaved all his long hair off, is showing off his new look while standing in what appears to be blue and white striped pajamas as he holds a bowl and lifts up one finger while looking into the camera. “The cutest boy in the world 🌎,” Scott’s caption read.

After the loving dad shared the pic, many of his followers responded with positive comments. “He has the best hair line too! So handsome 💙,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “Yes the cutest.” “Seriously the cutest!!! Love his new (no) hair,” a third exclaimed while a fourth called him “beautiful.”

This isn’t the first time Scott has shared incredible pics of Reign. On Aug. 2, he shared one of him posing with his mini-me while outside, which can be seen below. He’s wearing a graphic white and black button-down shirt and sunglasses while Reign wears a blue graphic sweatshirt and a matching blue bucket hat as he eats ice cream. “Just me and my reigny,” Scott captioned the post.

Months before that, in Feb., Scott shared a different outside pic of Reign leaning his head on one hand and giving off a serious look, which can be seen below. He still had his long locks in the photo and wore a white T-shirt. “Hmmmm what shall I do,” the funny father captioned the pic.

When Scott’s not posting pics of Reign, he’s posting pics of his two other adorable kids Mason, 10, and Penelope, 8, all of whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41. The two reality stars co-parent their children and are friendly with each other, often spending vacations and other quality times as a family.