Reign Disick has been getting so much IG love from his proud papa ever since he got his long hair shaved off. Dad Scott Disick is sharing new photos of his son’s buzzcut, cuddling his little boy close.

Reign Disick has suddenly become the Instagram superstar of his family thanks to his stylish buzzcut. The five-year-old popped up in his dad Scott Disick‘s IG stories yet again on Aug. 26, getting a cuddle from his pop while drinking bottled water. Reign’s head of long nearly-blonde hair was completely shaved off on Aug. 4 and already his locks are starting to grow back quite a bit. While his hair is still short, it’s not as jarring now for some fans who had loved seeing his long hair for nearly all of Reign’s young life.

Scott could be seen holding his youngest child close and resting his bearded chin on Reign’s forehead. The 37-year-old donned a black backwards baseball cap and shades to protect him from the direct sun. Shirtless Reign looked as if he might have gone for a swim and was getting hydrated afterwards.

Reign’s hair is growing in a much darker brown color than it was before he underwent the big chop. He now looks a lot more like his older brother Mason, 10, who happens to share the same Dec. 14 birthday with his little bro. Reign’s hair had been growing out ever since his birth, never having a major haircut until mom Kourtney Kardashian, 41, shared a photo of his new buzzcut to her Instagram on Aug. 4, with the caption, “I am not ok.”

Kourt even saved his long braid of hair that had been cut off, and showed additional photos of Reign’s haircut process where he originally had a sweet Leonardo DiCaprio 1990s style done. But apparently that wasn’t a total favorite, so all the hair had to go.

Ever since Reign’s haircut, Scott has been posting more photos of his little boy than ever before. He shared one two days before the hair makeover, with Reign’s hair pulled back in a cap and the caption, “Just me and my reigny.” Then on Aug. 5 he showed Reign in a lake with his new ‘do, looking so stylish in an IG post titled “Play on playa.” On Aug. 11, Scott posted a photo of Reign in his jammies with his buzzcut and called him, “The cutest boy in the world.”

By Aug. 15, Reign was starting to get a little bit of hair growth back in, and Scott shared an Instagram picture of his son hugging his daddy aboard a boat in an Idaho lake. Scott wrote, “Just a little reign and sunshine” in he caption of the sweet father and son shot. The Lord seems to be loving Reign’s new look so much, as he hasn’t posted any photos of his other children Mason or Penelope, 8, during the month of August. Although Penelope did appear in a daddy-daughter July 31 photo with Scott where he cuddled his only daughter and wrote, “My little beach baby.”