Hailey Baldwin Stuns In A Yellow Bikini During Intimate Photo Shoot With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin looked so good in a yellow bandeau bikini, Justin Bieber couldn’t help but snap a photo! The couple appeared to be enjoying a getaway outside of Los Angeles.

Hailey Baldwin, 23, is not only a professional model, but a model for Justin Bieber’s Instagram as well. On Sept. 1, the bareMinerals ambassador happily posed in a yellow bikini featuring a bandeau top and high-rise bottoms as Justin, 26, snapped a photo for his Instagram Story. It appeared to be the same bikini that Hailey rocked in an Instagram post on Aug. 23 — check it out below!

Although she was sitting inside a house on a wooden table, Hailey wore a heavy-duty jacket over the swimwear set, indicating that she and Justin were somewhere colder than Southern California. In the next post on Justin’s Instagram Story, the “Intentions” singer shared a video of himself in a golf cart by Ryan Good, the co-founder of their clothing label Drew. Large pine trees surrounded the area, suggesting that the Biebs was no longer in Beverly Hills.

In his third post, Justin revealed that he was having an outdoor dinner with Hailey and Ryan under the moonlight. Just a day prior, Justin shared photos of his mountain adventure with Hailey, which entailed getting dirty while driving through the rugged terrain on quads! They even sneaked in a sweet kiss while taking a break from the wild ride.

Justin also shared photos of himself strolling through the countryside with Hailey and a friend on Tuesday night. This couple has been on the move since the beginning of the pandemic. While Justin didn’t disclose their current whereabouts, he and Hailey quarantined at their $5 million mansion in Canada between March-May, and returned to Los Angeles afterwards.

Then, the lovers began a cross-country road trip in June, and enjoyed a couple’s retreat at a resort in Utah. By the end of July, they drove all the way to Illinois to visit Chance The Rapper and dropped by Kanye West’s ranch in Wyoming, but made it back to LA in August. To much controversy, the couple even threw a party that was attended by guests like Kendall and Kylie Jenner at their Beverly Hills pad.

While Hailey and Justin have been inseparable throughout this pandemic, that doesn’t mean they’ve been using all that quality time to start a family. “Hailey and Justin would love kids and would be happy to start having their own children and family but that can wait and will wait,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the end of August. “Hailey has been interested in being a mother but she wants that to happen when she is around 26 or 27. They are both young and have plenty of time to be a family in the future. They have a lot of living together to do that they want to enjoy. Family will happen but just not now and they aren’t looking to change their minds.”