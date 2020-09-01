Hailey Baldwin wondered what Justin Bieber got her ‘into’ after the lovers drove four-wheelers in the mountains! The expedition left the spouses covered head-to-toe in dirt, but at least they had a sweet PDA moment.

Justin Bieber, 26, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, have quite the adventurous marriage. The twosome hopped on quads for a very dirty ride throughout a mountainside dotted with pine trees, and Justin shared multiple photos from the outing on Aug. 31. The quad date was apparently Justin’s idea!

“Hailey : ‘what did you get me into Justin’,” the Biebs captioned one of their couple’s photos, suggesting that the four-wheel drive was a bit extreme, even for the model. As proof of this, Justin and Hailey’s coordinating Drew sweats were covered in a heavy layering of dirt. Thankfully, Hailey’s gold necklaces and Justin’s neon yellow shades seemed rather untouched.

Unfortunately, Hailey’s face wasn’t safe from the dust that their quads’ wheels kicked up, but that didn’t stop her from planting a big kiss on her husband. Hailey snapped a photo of herself sharing a passionate kiss with Justin, and the forest backdrop made the moment even more swoon-worthy. The PDA photo even compelled Chance The Rapper to leave a comment! “LOVE,” the music artist wrote, whom Justin and Hailey visited in Chicago in July amid their summer road trip.

Justin and Hailey’s on-camera passion can’t help but make us wonder if that will lead to babies in the foreseeable future. We were given an update on their family plans after Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently teased that he “fully expect[s]” the married couple to “have a baby” in 2021! “Justin and Hailey know that they want to grow their family and have children at some point. And they’ll know when the time is right,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in August.

“They both love kids and love spending time with the children in their families, but they don’t let the pressure of others force them to take that next step,” our source continued. “It’ll happen when it happens.”

For now, Justin’s focus is on his new album, following the release of his Changes album in Feb. 2020. “Justin announced his tour will go out next summer and he’s really excited, but he’s actually been recording during COVID and made an entire new project. The album will have all new collaborators and the music is already blowing people away,” a close friend of Justin’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. So, it looks like Justin took a break from the studio to enjoy this day of adventure with Hailey!