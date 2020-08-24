See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kylie & Kendall Jenner Don’t Practice Social Distancing When Reuniting With Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Kylie Jenner
Rachpoot/MEGA
Kendall Jenner on the catwalk Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway, New York, USA - 08 Nov 2018
Justin and Hailey Bieber throw a star studded party with Kendall and Kylie among the guests. The couple threw a party at a Beverly Hills mansion where guests including Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Winnie Harlow Attended. Justin was seen dancing With Kendall and hugging Kylie. 23 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695743_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Justin and Hailey Bieber throw a star studded party with Kendall and Kylie among the guests. The couple threw a party at a Beverly Hills mansion where guests including Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Winnie Harlow Attended. Justin was seen dancing With Kendall and hugging Kylie. 23 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695743_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kylie Jenner 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' film premiere, Arrivals, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2019 Wearing Dolce & Gabbana View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Political News Editor

Kylie and Kendall partied the night away at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s house. But nobody was social distancing or wearing protective gear at the big Beverly Hills bash!

The pandemic has apparently ended — at least if you ask some of the most famous young stars in Beverly Hills, who gathered for a massive party at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s mansion. The couple threw a rager on August 23, ignoring Los Angeles’ strict social distancing guidelines and crowding their friends into their homes. Count Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner among those partygoers.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner arrives at a party thrown by Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, 8/23/20 (Rachpoot/MEGA)

The sisters were spotted arriving at the mansion in a chauffeured vehicle for the Sunday night festivities. They both looked utterly sexy in their outfits for the night out: Kendall, 24, rocked a silk tie-dyed one-shouldered tank top paired with high-waisted black leather pants; Kylie, 23, rocked a fuchsia blouse tucked into a pair of jeans, and stiletto sandals. But no, neither of them were wearing protective face masks for the large gathering, which took place while the COVID-19 crisis still claims lives in Los Angeles and beyond.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner looks super sexy in tie-dye for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s party, 8/23/20 (Rachpoot/MEGA)

And neither was their host, Justin. The “Intentions” singer,  was seen greeting Kylie with a huge hug when she got out of her car, and inside his home, everyone gathered around closely. Photos taken at the bash showed Justin and Kylie hanging out with a group of friends, including Jaden Smith, snacking on french fries and chicken tenders while sipping on drinks. The only person wearing a mask at the entire party was actually model Winnie Harlow!

Not pictured? Kendall’s man, Devin Booker! Kendall and Devin have been attached at the hip lately, even spotted sneaking out of a dinner date for some alone time. Sometimes you just have to hang with your sister and friends, though.