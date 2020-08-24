Kylie & Kendall Jenner Don’t Practice Social Distancing When Reuniting With Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin

Kylie and Kendall partied the night away at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s house. But nobody was social distancing or wearing protective gear at the big Beverly Hills bash!

The pandemic has apparently ended — at least if you ask some of the most famous young stars in Beverly Hills, who gathered for a massive party at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s mansion. The couple threw a rager on August 23, ignoring Los Angeles’ strict social distancing guidelines and crowding their friends into their homes. Count Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner among those partygoers.

The sisters were spotted arriving at the mansion in a chauffeured vehicle for the Sunday night festivities. They both looked utterly sexy in their outfits for the night out: Kendall, 24, rocked a silk tie-dyed one-shouldered tank top paired with high-waisted black leather pants; Kylie, 23, rocked a fuchsia blouse tucked into a pair of jeans, and stiletto sandals. But no, neither of them were wearing protective face masks for the large gathering, which took place while the COVID-19 crisis still claims lives in Los Angeles and beyond.

And neither was their host, Justin. The “Intentions” singer, was seen greeting Kylie with a huge hug when she got out of her car, and inside his home, everyone gathered around closely. Photos taken at the bash showed Justin and Kylie hanging out with a group of friends, including Jaden Smith, snacking on french fries and chicken tenders while sipping on drinks. The only person wearing a mask at the entire party was actually model Winnie Harlow!

Not pictured? Kendall’s man, Devin Booker! Kendall and Devin have been attached at the hip lately, even spotted sneaking out of a dinner date for some alone time. Sometimes you just have to hang with your sister and friends, though.