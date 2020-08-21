See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner Stuns In Short Red Mini Dress At Pal Zack Bia’s Birthday Bash — See Pics

Kylie Jenner
MEGA
Kylie Jenner and her crew are color coordinated as they leave the Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood. Kylie is wearing a tight pink leather dress. Earlier in the evening, Kylie was at Goya Studios celebrating the launch of her new skincare product with her sisters and mother as well. 22 May 2019 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA426522_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian leave Nobu arm in arm after enjoying dinner with the family. Kim Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner with boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kourtney Kardashian were right behind them exiting the restaurant. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner BACKGRID USA 9 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kylie Jenner 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' film premiere, Arrivals, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2019 Wearing Dolce & Gabbana
Billionaire cosmetics mogul, Kylie Jenner and new best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou giggle together while on a girls night out in Los Angeles. Both girls wore stunning fitted dresses and high heel shoes for the occasion. Pictured: Kylie Jenner,Anastasia Karanikolaou Ref: SPL5101301 300619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SPW / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Kylie Jenner might not have been the guest of honor, but she turned up looking like a goddess at club promoter pal Zack Bia’s West Hollywood birthday party.

Just when we thought Kylie Jenner got all of her best-ever fashion looks out of her system for her 23rd birthday celebrations in the Turks and Caicos starting on Aug. 10, she just topped herself. The cosmetics mogul wore the most sensational red dress out for pal Zack Bia‘s birthday party on Aug. 20, looking absolutely red hot. Before hitting the town, she shared several mirror selfies of how the $1,050 Balenciaga mini-dress hugged her curves.

While the dress featured long sleeves and a high neckline, it wrapped around to show off Kylie’s tiny waist in a tied-off belt. She had the hemline of the original design moved up several inches, so that some of her bare legs could be seen atop her white Balenciaga thigh-high boots that she paired with the dress. She included a rare clear Chanel acrylic handbag from her vast collection of the brand’s purses to complete her look.

Kylie did a couple of hair tests at home before going out. She wore her shoulder-length dark bob up in a high ponytail in one IG stories photo, while letting it down in a second mirror selfie. The mother of one ended up going with the former look, as paparazzi photos of her going to Zack’s party showed that she wore her tresses up.


Kylie Jenner carries a cardboard cutout of best friend Zack Bia into his party at the Chateau Marmont on Aug. 20. Photo credit: MEGA

Once Kylie hit the town, the frock was photographed as the reality star was heading in to Zack’s party at the Chateau Marmont, holding a cardboard cutout likeness of the birthday boy. The skirt barely covered Kylie’s famous ample backside as she made her way into the legendary restaurant/hotel. Zack is the go-to guy for all of the hottest clubs in L.A., as he’s the head of creative direction for H.Wood Group. The hospitality company’s interests include such Kar-Jenner favorite hotspots like Poppy, The Nice Guy and Delilah. That had to have been one star-studded birthday party, as all of those clubs are celebrity magnets!