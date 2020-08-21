Kylie Jenner Stuns In Short Red Mini Dress At Pal Zack Bia’s Birthday Bash — See Pics

Kylie Jenner might not have been the guest of honor, but she turned up looking like a goddess at club promoter pal Zack Bia’s West Hollywood birthday party.

Just when we thought Kylie Jenner got all of her best-ever fashion looks out of her system for her 23rd birthday celebrations in the Turks and Caicos starting on Aug. 10, she just topped herself. The cosmetics mogul wore the most sensational red dress out for pal Zack Bia‘s birthday party on Aug. 20, looking absolutely red hot. Before hitting the town, she shared several mirror selfies of how the $1,050 Balenciaga mini-dress hugged her curves.

While the dress featured long sleeves and a high neckline, it wrapped around to show off Kylie’s tiny waist in a tied-off belt. She had the hemline of the original design moved up several inches, so that some of her bare legs could be seen atop her white Balenciaga thigh-high boots that she paired with the dress. She included a rare clear Chanel acrylic handbag from her vast collection of the brand’s purses to complete her look.

Kylie did a couple of hair tests at home before going out. She wore her shoulder-length dark bob up in a high ponytail in one IG stories photo, while letting it down in a second mirror selfie. The mother of one ended up going with the former look, as paparazzi photos of her going to Zack’s party showed that she wore her tresses up.

Once Kylie hit the town, the frock was photographed as the reality star was heading in to Zack’s party at the Chateau Marmont, holding a cardboard cutout likeness of the birthday boy. The skirt barely covered Kylie’s famous ample backside as she made her way into the legendary restaurant/hotel. Zack is the go-to guy for all of the hottest clubs in L.A., as he’s the head of creative direction for H.Wood Group. The hospitality company’s interests include such Kar-Jenner favorite hotspots like Poppy, The Nice Guy and Delilah. That had to have been one star-studded birthday party, as all of those clubs are celebrity magnets!