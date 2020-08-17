Kylie Jenner Looks Gorgeous Going Makeup-Free Before Glam Transformation: Before & After Pics

Kylie Jenner wowed fans by showing off a fresh face before going full-on glam on Instagram on August 16! The Kylie Cosmetics CEO transformed her face using all of her own products. See her peachy-bronzed look!

Kylie Jenner took fans inside her lavish glam room for a makeup sesh on Sunday night. The beauty guru, 23, dished some of her cosmetics secrets while she opened her glam room drawers that were filled with her own products. Kylie later unveiled the amazing before and after shots of her makeup. Take a look at her fresh face and finished look below!

In a series of Instagram Story posts, Kylie shared photos and videos of her getting ready routine. First was a “before” shot of her clean face while dressed in a black robe. Then, she showed her “go-to” Kylie Cosmetics blushes in colors: “Almond,” “Baddie On The Block,” and “Winter kissed,” as well as her “Queen Drip” pressed illuminating powder. The mother of one also noted that she mixes her “Baddie On The Block” and “Winter Kissed” blushes “and it’s magical.” She added that she “really” uses her own blushes and she wanted her followers to know that.

Next, Kylie went inside the makeup drawers in her glam room. On one shelf was a full backup stock of her Kylie Skin products, along with lip kits and perfume from her KKW Beauty collaboration with sis Kim Kardashian. Kylie went on to open a drawer filled with all different Kylie Cosmetics products including, lip kits and more.

“I have this amazing stock so I really should have no excuses for why my powders look the way they do,” Kylie said while going through her pressed illuminating powders. Earlier on, she admitted that she accidentally spilled lash glue on her “Queen Drip” powder. Kylie added that she especially keeps inventory of her “Queen Drip” and “Salted Caramel” illuminating powders — her “favorites right now.” She also opened up a separate drawer full of Kylie Skin makeup wipes because “I use these like water.”

Once her glam was fully done, Kylie showed off her finished look — a peachy, bronzed face with side-parted wavy hair. She donned cat eyes with glittery eyeshadow and coral-colored cheeks. While she didn’t disclose her exact lip color, her pout appeared nude with orange undertones.

Ahead of her glam session, Kylie unveiled her incredible vintage Chanel purse collection, which was filled with colorful mini bags, among other stunning purses. She also debuted her “very special” Bottega Veneta shoe collection.