Caitlyn Jenner Raves Over ‘Kind & Loving’ Kanye West & Reveals Whether She’d Really Be His VP

Caitlyn Jenner arrives at THR's Empowerment in Entertainment Gala at Milk Studios, in Los Angeles 2019 THR's Empowerment in Entertainment Gala, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Apr 2019
Caitlyn Jenner Celebrities at Salzburg airport, Life Ball, Austria - 01 Jun 2018
EXCLUSIVE ALL ROUND Mandatory Credit: Photo by Steve Cohn/REX/Shutterstock (9644038h) Caitlyn Jenner Erasing the Stigma Leadership Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Apr 2018
Caitlyn Jenner Caitlyn Jenner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2017 Caitlyn Jenner leaving Craig's in West Hollywood
Are we about to see a VP Caitlyn Jenner on the Birthday Party ticket? Caitlyn reveals in a new interview if she’d really be Kanye West’s running mate, and praises the ‘kind and loving’ rapper amid his Twitter rants.

Caitlyn Jenner has nothing but love for her former son-in-law, Kanye West. The Olympian stopped by Good Morning Britain on August 3 to discuss her stint on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! when the conversation turned toward Kanye’s recent behavior. Caitlyn couldn’t stop talking about his “great heart.”

She confessed that she didn’t know how he’s doing after his recent Twitter rants, and added that she’s watched the situation unfold “just like everybody else. “I haven’t had a chance [to speak to him], he is living up in Wyoming most of the time,” Caitlyn said. “So, I just wish him the best.

Caitlyn Jenner stuns on the red carpet at the Annenberg Space for Photography’s Vanity Fair exhibit, 2/4/20 (AP Images)

Kanye recently exhibited concerning behavior, which included tweeting that he’s “trying to get a divorce” from his wife, Kim Kardashian (Caitlyn’s former stepdaughter), and accusing mother-in-law Kris Jenner (Caitlyn’s ex-wife) of ignoring his calls and texts. He dubbed her “Kris Jong-Un” and claimed that she and Kim tried to have him hospitalized. Kim released a statement asking for “grace” from the public as Kanye struggles with bipolar disorder.

Kanye has always been a “kind and loving human being,” Caitlyn told the Good Morning Britain hosts. “The only thing I can talk about is really how he treated me through everything. He has been so good to me throughout the years, and especially going through everything I’ve been through in the last five years,” she continued, referring to her transitioning. “He’s been such a good friend. And that by far is the most important thing to me.”

Caitlyn Jenner revealed whether or not she’d accept the nomination if Kanye West asked her to be his running mate (AP Images)

“[He has been] extremely supportive. Kanye’s got a great heart. He’s a good person.” But would he be a good president? “I can’t even go there,” Caitlyn said, laughing. “I made that as a joke about being his VP when he announced” that he was running for president on July 4. “But I hope for the best for him. He’s a really good guy.”