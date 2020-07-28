Kim Kardashian Returns To LA Without Kanye West After Tense Fight In Wyoming

Kim Kardashian was spotted getting off a private jet when landing back in Los Angeles on July 28 after visiting her husband Kanye West and having a tearful conversation with him in a car.

Kim Kardashian, 39, touched down in Los Angeles, CA on July 28 and was noticeably solo as she returned from her Wyoming trip without her husband Kanye West, 43. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked comfortable in a gray sweatshirt, matching sweatpants, and slippers as she quickly got off a private jet and immediately got into a waiting car during her morning return. She also had her hair tied back and wore sunglasses while carrying a large tote-style bag. Check out the pics of Kim HERE!

Kim’s solo return seems to indicate that Kanye is still at his ranch after the two had a tense meeting on July 27. The couple was spotted sitting in a car during a fast food run and were busy looking down at their phones some of the time. When they got back to the ranch moments later, Kim was full of tears while still in the car and talking to an animated Kanye.

The meeting came just days after Kanye shared a public apology to Kim on July 25, less than a week after he tweeted out personal things about their marriage, like how he tried to divorce her in the past, on Twitter. He also tweeted out other random and bizarre things that got the attention of many fans.

It didn’t take long for Kim to speak out about the tweets in her own statement on July 22. She reminded the public that Kanye suffers from bipolar disorder and indicated it’s been difficult to help him when he doesn’t want to accept the help. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try,” she wrote about people suffering from bipolar disorder in part of the message.

Although Kanye didn’t return to L.A. with Kim on July 28, it’s reportedly because he’s been busy working on his album. In addition to his wife, he’s had other famous visitors since being on the ranch in the past few weeks, including record executive Damon Dash, 49, and singer Justin Bieber, 27.