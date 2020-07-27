Kanye West Is All Smiles While Driving Around Wyoming After Hospital Visit & Apology To Kim

One day after Kanye West was photographed paying a quick visit to the hospital in Wyoming, he looked to be in good spirits as he drove around town on July 26.

Amidst concerns for Kanye West’s mental health, the rapper was spotted looking happy and relaxed while out and about in Cody, Wyoming on July 26. Photos show Kanye with a big smile on his face as he drove around in his pickup truck. The sighting came after Kanye’s brief visit to the hospital one day earlier, which followed a public apology to his wife, Kim Kardashian, for his recent actionson Twitter.

Kanye was only at the hospital for a short period of time on July 25 and he did not check in to the facility. Afterward, an ambulance was spotted arriving at his compound in Wyoming, but it left without him. Earlier that day, ‘Ye took to Twitter to apologize to Kim for airing their private issues during a Twitter rant earlier this month.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” Kanye wrote. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.” Kanye’s apology was seemingly in reference to his previous tweets, in which he claimed that he wanted to divorce Kim following her 2018 meeting with Meek Mill about prison reform. In that same Twitter rant, he also called out Kim, along with Kris Jenner, for trying to “lock him up.”

In addition to these troubling tweets, Kanye also concerned fans during his presidential rally in South Carolina on July 19. During his speech, he claimed that he wanted Kim to have an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child, North West. “I almost killed my daughter,” he said. “My girlfriend called me screaming, crying. I’m a rapper. And she said I’m pregnant. She was crying. Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to.” North was born in June 2013, and the couple have had three more children since.

In 2019, Kanye confirmed that he’d previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Amidst his latest struggles, he’s been in Wyoming, and Kim has struggled to get him help. She took to social media on July 22 to show support to her husband, though.

“Anyone who has [bipolar disorder] or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” Kim wrote. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health.”

She went on to explain why it’s been so difficult for her to get Kanye the help he needs. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” Kim said. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.” She concluded her message by asking for “compassion and empathy” from the public as her family deals with this difficult situation.