Kanye West Visits Wyoming Hospital In 1st Photos Since Apology To Kim Kardashian — See Pics

Kanye West was seen stepping off a private jet as he visited Cody Regional Health on July 25. He was joined by members of his entourage as he entered the medical facility.

Kanye West, 43, has been spotted since his apology to wife Kim Kardashian, 39. The Life Of Pablo rapper was all-smiles as he appeared to jog down the steps off a private plane on Saturday, July 25. Kanye sported a bright orange hoodie and black pants for the ER visit, rocking a pair of his unique (and sold-out) Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR Ararat’s slippers. He carried an electric blue puffer jacket over his arm as he held onto an iPhone in a neon green case, and appeared to be joined by several members of his entourage. He later took off the sweatshirt and showed off his white t-shirt as he stood outside of the medical facility.

The new photos surfaced shortly after he took to Twitter to issue a public apology to Kim. “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” he wrote on Saturday, July 25. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me,” he begged. “Thank you for always being there for me,” he then concluded the message, which Kim has yet to publicly respond to.

On July 19, Kanye also revealed that he allegedly discussed aborting his eldest daughter North, 7, with Kim in 2013. “I almost killed my daughter…My girlfriend called me screaming, crying… And she said I’m pregnant,” he said on-stage at his South Carolina presidential campaign in front of attendees. “She had the pills in her hand…Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to,” he also said.

NW YZY TM MMBR TNA FRY #2020VISION New YEEZY team member Tina Frey ⁦@tinafreydesigns⁩ office pic.twitter.com/2IpLQBc3Uw — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

The Chicago native has been spending plenty of time at his $14 million Wyoming estate as of late, where friends like Dave Chapelle, Damon Dash and Justin Bieber have come to visit. Kanye appeared to escape to California for a brief trip to designer Tina Frey‘s San Francisco studio. “New YEEZY team member Tina Frey ⁦@tinafreydesigns⁩ office,” he captioned a photo of himself and the homeware/jewelry designer. “Skating in Tina Frey’s studio,” he also wrote, including a video of him on a skateboard. In other recent tweets, Kanye appeared to release the upcoming cover for his anticipated album Donda — named for his late mother — as well as a photo that seemed to promote his first upcoming Yeezy X Gap collaboration.