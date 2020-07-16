Forget voting for Kanye West, father-in-law Caitlyn Jenner wants to be on the ticket! Kim Kardashian’s stepdad noted she and Kanye would be quite ‘the combination.’

It’s the KarJenner crossover we would never predict! Caitlyn Jenner, 70, confessed she wants to run as son-in-law Kanye West‘s Vice President. “Are you going to vote for Kanye now that he’s running for president?” a man asked Caitlyn as sipped on a Starbucks drink at the Westlake Village on Thursday, July 16. “Oh, I texted him and said — ‘can I be your VP?'” she hilariously replied in a video obtained by TMZ, which you can view here.

While it definitely seems like she as joking, we’ve certainly learned — anything is possible in 2020. The man then replied, dubbed the idea “genius,” as Caitlyn responded, “Yes, I know — what a combination! We’ll see, we’ll see.” Kendall and Kylie‘s dad was dressed for the sunny California weather in a black mini skirt and fitted white golf shirt, casual sneakers and a black leather handbag as she stepped back into her black SUV.

Kanye, 44, shocked the world with his unexpected 4th of July announcement that he planned to run for president in the 2020 election against Donald Trump, 74, and Joe Biden, 77. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States Flag of United States! #2020VISION,” he tweeted on the national holiday. Wife Kim Kardashian, 39, showed her support for Kanye by retweeting the post and adding an American flag emoji.

While one of Kanye’s advisors, Steve Kramer, stated that The Life of Pablo rapper was “out” of the race, it turned out to be a false alarm. On July 15, an organization called Kanye 2020 filled out the FEC’s form, which is required to run for president. Kanye 2020 is described as the Chicago native’s “Principal Campaign Committee,” and the form also states that Kanye will be a third party candidate for the BDY Party (the Birthday Party).

“If I win in 2020, then it was God’s appointment,” Kanye said to Forbes in a July 8 interview, delving into his political beliefs over a four-hour “rambling” interview. “I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the bible…Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.” In the interview, Kanye also confessed to being an anti-vaxxer. “It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed…So, when they say the way we’re going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast,” he explained.