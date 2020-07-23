Blake Lively Jokes She Might Be Pregnant Again While Trolling Ryan Reynolds On Instagram

After posting a clip from his 10-year-old film ‘Buried’ to Instagram, Ryan Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, joked that she was pregnant again! See the Hollywood power couple’s hilarious exchange!

There really isn’t another couple in Hollywood quite like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and they proved that once again on July 22. It all started when the Deadpool star, 43, took to Instagram to pay tribute to one of his past roles in the film Buried, which came out in 2010. In the clip, Ryan is, as the title would suggest, buried underground and drinking from a flask.

“Before Deadpool, I was an actor,” Ryan began the caption to his post. “One of my favorite projects was a film called ‘Buried’ and it’s now on [Hulu]. 10 years later, it really holds up! Although I don’t recall the aggressive product placement.” Ryan’s stunning wife of roughly eight years, 32, immediately took to the comment section of the post, joking that the footage left quite the impact! “I think this just got me pregnant,” she joked.

Ever the master of sarcasm, Ryan feigned any seriousness and joked back to his talented wife, “I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of forever and ever. If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you.” These two are seriously too much!

Fortunately, Ryan and Black already have their hands full with three sweet daughters. The couple share their little girls James, 5, Inez, 3, and a third daughter, whose name they have yet to reveal, born in 2019. Blake and Ryan aren’t shy at all about sharing anecdotes from their personal life, including tales of parenting! While prepping for her film The Rhythm Section, Blake described how she used her darling little girls as weights to bulk up for her intense action role!

As for now, however, it doesn’t seem that Ryan and Blake have babies on the brain, considering they have three kids all under the age of six to corral each day. Still, we love seeing these two stars poke fun at each other and show off their affection in unique ways — even if that means a faux pregnancy reveal! Like their fans, we cannot wait to see these two continue to spread the love in the future!