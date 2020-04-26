Blake Lively Pokes Fun At Hubby Ryan Reynolds’ Tiny Ponytail & Dares Fans To ‘Forget’ Seeing It

Ryan Reynolds is experimenting with different hairstyles while in quarantine, and Blake Lively shared a photo of the funniest one yet.

We can always count on Blake Lively, 32, to deliver hilarious content, even in the darkest of times. The former Gossip Girl star shared a hilarious snap of her hubby Ryan Reynolds, 43, with his hair pulled back into the tiniest ponytail we’ve ever seen. She took to her Instagram Stories on April 26 to share a pic of his quarantine hairstyle, accompanied by the caption, “I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity.” The hilarious snap, which was shared with her 26.8 million followers, showed the hunky actor in a grey tee, with a turquoise hair tie pulling back the strands of hair near his neck. Too funny!

It comes less than one month after Blake made us LOL over her hilarious reaction to Ryan’s Instagram shout-out directed at his ripped trainer, Don Saladino. The A Simple Favor star appeared to forget what app she was using after laying eyes on the photo of Ryan’s trainer, because she shared it to her own Instagram Story and wrote, “I keep swiping right. This thing isn’t working. “Realizing that she wasn’t not on Tinder or Raya, Blake cheekily wrote at the bottom of the post, “Oh… swipe UP.”

Once again, Blake and Ryan’s unique dynamic is making us laugh. In the original post, Ryan was urging fans to check out his talented trainer’s workouts on his Instagram page, which are free of charge. “He trains a bunch of superheroes and a certain, nasty, s–t-talking Deadpool,” Ryan wrote in the shout-out, referring to his own superhero role he plays in the MCU movie. The actor added, “He’s one of the greats. And he’s giving it away for FREE during these difficult days. Anyone can do this.”

I love Blake Lively SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/RGxDxZnHhB — teegan 🪐 (@cupofteegan) April 26, 2020

Ryan and Blake have proved that the secret to a successful marriage is learning how to take a joke! The lovers, who have been married since 2012, are always poking fun at one another on social media (never forget that Blake shared a photo of herself picking her husband’s nose for his 43rd birthday).