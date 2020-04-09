Blake Lively Hilariously Jokes About Wanting To ‘Swipe Right’ On Husband Ryan Reynolds’ Trainer

Blake Lively is a fan of Ryan Reynolds’ muscle-endowed trainer! ‘The Rhythm Section’ star proved she’s Hollywood’s funniest wife, once again, by jokingly wishing that her husband’s fitness mentor was on a dating app.

Thank goodness Ryan Reynolds‘ has a good sense of humor! Blake Lively, 32, had a hilarious reaction to her husband’s Instagram shout-out to his ripped trainer, Don Saladino, on April 9. The Gossip Girl star appeared to forget what app she was using after laying eyes on the photo of Ryan’s trainer, because she shared it to her own Instagram Story and wrote, “I keep swiping right. This thing isn’t working. “

Realizing that she’s not on Tinder or Raya, Blake cheekily wrote at the bottom of the post, “Oh… swipe UP.” Once again, Blake and Ryan’s unique dynamic is making us laugh. In the original post, Ryan was urging fans to check out his talented trainer’s workouts on his Instagram page, which are free of charge. “He trains a bunch of superheroes and a certain, nasty, s–t-talking Deadpool,” Ryan wrote in the shout-out, referring to his own superhero role he plays in the MCU movie. The actor added, “He’s one of the greats. And he’s giving it away for FREE during these difficult days. Anyone can do this.”

Fans should take Ryan’s suggestion seriously, because the trainer really does know what he’s doing. Don shared a “never before seen pic” of Ryan in Nov. 2019, in which he flexed his impressive six-pack and biceps while filming Deadpool 2 (the movie came out in 2018). Why not try to look like Deadpool during your quarantine?

Ryan and Blake have proved that the secret to a successful marriage is learning how to take a joke! The lovers, who have been married since 2012, are always poking fun at one another on social media (never forget that Blake shared a photo of herself picking her husband’s nose for his 43rd birthday).

When they’re not joking around, the couple is making incredible contributions in the world — and we’re not just talking about their memorable television shows and films! They donated a combined total of one million dollars to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada to help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which Blake revealed on March 16.