Blake Lively Hilariously Reveals She Uses Her Daughters As Weights When Working Out

In an interview for Vanity Fair, in which Blake Lively chronicled a day on the set of her film ‘The Rhythm Section,’ the actress revealed how she incorporated her girls into her ‘pretty crazy’ workout routine!

Being an actress means an average day of work can be pretty unconventional. And it was definitely just that for Blake Lively when she filmed her latest movie The Rhythm Section. The actress, 32, revealed in a fun video interview with Vanity Fair on Jan. 31 that she balanced work and motherhood quite seamless. Well, sort of. “I woke up at 5 a.m., but mostly because I was doing momma duty with my girls,” she shared during the interview. “Have breakfast with them, hang out with them, work out with them. ‘Cause I didn’t want to wake up any earlier.” But, wait, did we read that right?

Yes, Blake shared that she would actually workout with her daughters — Inez Reynolds, 3, and James Reynolds, 5 — whom she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds, 43, when she signed onto the movie. The Gossip Girl alum went on to reveal the fascinating way she would get in “pretty crazy shape” for her film. “I would actually wake up and work out with my girls,” she explained. “So I would sort of use them as weights. Instead of wearing a weight vest, I got to wear my children.”

Now that her days on the set of The Rhythm Section are far behind her, Blake shared that “I just eat donuts now.” Honestly? Who wouldn’t! After filming wrapped, Ryan and Blake introduced a new addition to their family when they welcomed their third daughter in August 2019. News of the pair’s third daughter’s birth didn’t break until October 2019, choosing to maintain some semblance of privacy.

But now, Blake seems to have a full set of weights plus one more for any future exercise sessions! The actress seriously showed her fans just how real it can be to continue to be a working actress and a full-time mom with her interview. As her family grows steadily, fans cannot wait to see how Blake and Ryan continue to incorporate their sweet girls into their hectic, high-profile jobs!