19 Celeb Couples Who Became Parents To Adorable Babies In 2019: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds & More

Bundles of joy! A slew of celebrity babies were born in 2019, and we’re looking back at the famous parents who welcomed their little tykes into the world.

2019 felt like the year of ‘Congratulations!’ as newborn babies from our favorite celebs were welcomed into the world! These tiny tots were brought into a world full of love with their doting parents, who couldn’t have been more excited to add to their growing families! Whether they shared official photographs or took to their social media accounts to reveal the exciting news, fans were so excited to offer their best wishes their favorite celeb parents!

A truly major milestone was met for Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in May of this year, as the royals became first time parents to sweet baby Archie. The couple welcomed their son on May 6 and have been absolutely smitten with him since. While still maintaining some semblance of privacy, Meghan and Prince Harry have been quite candid about parenthood and even brought Archie across the ocean for their first overseas trip as a family! The royal trio went to South Africa in September, where Archie met famed Archbishop Desmond Tutu! It’s been a whirlwind for the famous parents, who might have plans to welcome a second child in 2020.

One of Country music’s most famous singers became a mom of two this year! Carrie Underwood and her husband, NHL player Mike Fisher, welcomed their second child together just in time for the new year. The duo brought their second son, Jacob, into the world following the holidays and couldn’t have been more thrilled. They already share four-year-old Isaiah together, born in 2015, and were totally over-the-moon to grow their family! Upon their son’s birth, Carrie took to Instagram on January 23, to share a slew of photos of the happy family, captioning the post, “Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good.” How sweet!

Of course, not every famous couple chose to announce their child’s birth. For Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, welcoming their third child was no big deal, at all! The couple secretly welcomed the latest addition to their family during the summer of 2019, with very few details shared to the public. The couple already share their two girls, James, 4, and Ines, 3. While a name still has yet to be revealed for their third child, Ryan and Blake did share the sex of their baby and it seems Ryan is officially outnumbered. Their third child is a little girl, who the couple have been gushing about since her birth, while maintaining their privacy.

Clearly, it's been a year of fun new additions to the world! These celebs couldn't have been more happy to welcome their adorable little ones into their family and we cannot wait to watch them grow up.