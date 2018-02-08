Memes
Redheads Are Freaking Out On Twitter After Finally Getting Their Own Emoji In 2018

Redheads rejoice! The newest collection of emojis finally represents people with ginger locks and redheads on Twitter couldn’t contain their excitement! Check out the best responses!

New emoji releases are always exciting, but this year is every redhead’s time to shine! The Unicode Consortium, which oversees emoji selection, published 2018’s official emoji list, and it features a red haired emoji in a range of skin tones. People with ginger locks celebrated the news on Twitter with an array of redhead themed memes! From The Little Mermaid GIFs to clever jokes, the Internet didn’t disappoint in honoring this exciting moment.

Unfortunately, there’s still a bit of waiting left to do before the red haired emoticon makes it onto your smartphone. While the Emoji 11.0 set is now “fixed and final,” the set won’t be released until June 2018. Software makers like Apple, Google, and Microsoft still have to design their own artwork to match, so we have to hold on for a few more months but they’re COMING. The 157 new emojis also represent curly haired and bald people. There’s also new food, animal and object emojis. Personally, I’m psyched about the bagel! Check out the emojis that’ll be coming soon in the video above!

Redheads have been fighting for their own emoji for quite some time. In Feb. 2017, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 42, teamed up with The Ellen Show for “A PSA for Redhead Emojis.” The Modern Family actor hilariously called out the exclusion of the hair color and urged smartphone developers to finally create a red haired emoji. Upon finding the news that it’s finally happening, he tweeted, “I would like to thank the emoji gods for this inclusion and equality. It’s about DAMN TIME!” See how redheads are celebrating the victory below:

HollywoodLifers, are you excited about the redhead emoji? What other emoticons are your psyched about?