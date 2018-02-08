Redheads Are Freaking Out On Twitter After Finally Getting Their Own Emoji In 2018

Redheads rejoice! The newest collection of emojis finally represents people with ginger locks and redheads on Twitter couldn’t contain their excitement! Check out the best responses!

New emoji releases are always exciting, but this year is every redhead’s time to shine! The Unicode Consortium, which oversees emoji selection, published 2018’s official emoji list, and it features a red haired emoji in a range of skin tones. People with ginger locks celebrated the news on Twitter with an array of redhead themed memes! From The Little Mermaid GIFs to clever jokes, the Internet didn’t disappoint in honoring this exciting moment.

Unfortunately, there’s still a bit of waiting left to do before the red haired emoticon makes it onto your smartphone. While the Emoji 11.0 set is now “fixed and final,” the set won’t be released until June 2018. Software makers like Apple, Google, and Microsoft still have to design their own artwork to match, so we have to hold on for a few more months but they’re COMING. The 157 new emojis also represent curly haired and bald people. There’s also new food, animal and object emojis. Personally, I’m psyched about the bagel! Check out the emojis that’ll be coming soon in the video above!

Redheads have been fighting for their own emoji for quite some time. In Feb. 2017, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 42, teamed up with The Ellen Show for “A PSA for Redhead Emojis.” The Modern Family actor hilariously called out the exclusion of the hair color and urged smartphone developers to finally create a red haired emoji. Upon finding the news that it’s finally happening, he tweeted, “I would like to thank the emoji gods for this inclusion and equality. It’s about DAMN TIME!” See how redheads are celebrating the victory below:

There is going to be a redhead emoji. I feel like I should take the rest of the day off and celebrate. pic.twitter.com/QGw8lmUclX — Haley Coomes (@Haley_Coomes) February 8, 2018

Omg, I finally got my own ginger emoji. We gingers deserve one. 👍👌💪🙌 pic.twitter.com/xdfyHDoxmY — Ginger Henny (@GingerHenny) February 8, 2018

when you’re finally getting a redhead emoji but still not getting a rollerskate one pic.twitter.com/hluMF919y9 — salty aunt vic (@hexwing) February 8, 2018

Our thoughts about this whole no #RedheadEmoji situation 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/DSpGU0jHxk — How to be a Redhead® (@HowToBeARedhead) January 21, 2018

Am I more excited about the new redhead or the bagel emoji? https://t.co/9KYAH5RGMl pic.twitter.com/uwCDshLh4F — Kimber Myers (@kimbermyers) February 8, 2018

it's about time !!! as of june 2018, let it be known that i will be responding to every text and tweet with a redhead emoji bc i waited god damn long enough!!! pic.twitter.com/MFl66coxTE — THE LOGANS (@thelogansmusic) February 7, 2018

I would like to thank the emoji gods for this inclusion and equality. It’s about DAMN TIME! https://t.co/xGGIYkAiSn — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) February 8, 2018

HollywoodLifers, are you excited about the redhead emoji? What other emoticons are your psyched about?