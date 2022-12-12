Bono’s Kids: Facts About The Rocker’s 4 Children With Ali Hewson

Bono is the lead singer of classic rock act U2.

As the frontman of the band U2, Bono, 62, is beloved for his emotionally-charged music, so it’s no surprise he’s a dedicated husband and father. The Irish rocker, born Paul David Hewson, released his new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, in Nov. 2022 and the book is full of personal details.

Not only does he delve into his romance with wife of 40 years Ali Hewson, 61, but he also reflects on family life. Together, the pair have four kids: Jordan, Eve, Elijah, and John Hewson. But what do we know about the rocker’s offspring?

Bono’s four children are all adults, with thriving careers of their own. Mom Ali gushed about the kids to the Irish Daily Mirror in Mar. 2020. Talking up their talent, she said, “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. I am just so happy for them, each one of them, you just hope they find their way.”

Jordan Hewson

Jordan, 33, is Bono and Ali’s eldest child, born May 10, 1989. She took her talents to the tech world after graduating from Colombia University in New York. The rocker’s daughter is the founder and CEO of the tech platform Speakable, a company that “aims to make civic engagement more accessible and effective,” according to their site.

Jordan seems to be making a mark in her industry. She appeared in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list for European Social Entrepreneurs in 2019. “Dublin-born Jordan Hewson is making it easier for words to inspire action. Her flagship product, an ‘action button,’ can be embedded in news sites discussing social issues, spurring readers to make donations, send emails, or sign petitions,” the outlet described her and Speakable.

Eve Hewson

Eve Hewson is Bono’s second eldest born, Jul. 7, 1991. The actress graduated from NYU before studying drama at the New York Film Academy. Her big break was in 2014 with Steven Soderbergh’s The Knick. From there, roles in Steven Spielberg’s Bridge Of Spies, the Netflix thriller series Behind Her Eyes, and the historical drama The Luminaries followed.

Eve admitted that her father wasn’t initially wild about her choice to pursue acting. Talking to the Irish Daily Star back in 2012, she admitted, “It didn’t go over so well with my dad… I’ve been acting since I was 15 and my parents were just terrified. I think because they’ve been around and know what Hollywood is, especially for a woman.”

Hewson dated One Tree Hill actor James Lafferty from 2010 to 2015. She currently stars in the dark Apple TV+ comedy Bad Sisters, which premiered in Aug. 2022.

Elijah Hewson

Elijah Hewson was born August 17, 1999, Bono and Ali’s second youngest and first son. Just like dad, he’s a talented musician. He’s been playing in the band Inhaler since 2016. The alt-rock group released their debut album It Won’t Always Be Like This in 2021, and they’re expected to drop their followup Cuts & Bruises in 2023.

Talking about how he’s able to step out from his dad’s shadow, in 2021 he told the Irish Examiner, “We have definitely found our own fanbase in the UK who maybe don’t know who U2 is or are. It has definitely allowed a lot of doors to be opened but I think those doors shut just as fast because some people may have pre-biases to the band.”

John Hewson

Bono and Ali’s youngest child is John, who was born May 21, 2001. Still enjoying his youth, John keeps out of the spotlight.

His Instagram account is private, but does occasionally appear on his siblings’ social media. In late Oct. 2022, he showed up on Eve’s feed, enjoying some time in Texas.