Durana Elmi’s Cymbiotika Is the Official Wellness Partner of the Los Angeles Clippers

Image Credit: Courtesy of Durana Elmi/Instagram

Durana Elmi, COO and founder of Cymbiotika, brokered a new partnership between the supplement giant and the Los Angeles Clippers. “I’m thrilled to have spearheaded this exciting partnership,” Durana tells Hollywood Life.

“As the official wellness partner of the Los Angeles Clippers, Cymbiotika aligns seamlessly with the Clippers’ dynamic growth in Southern California. This collaboration, marked by the logo unveiling at a Clippers home game, reflects the convergence of two iconic brands shaping the region’s future,” she adds.

Durana led this partnership, which took months to negotiate, and Cymbiotika is proud to be joining forces with another premier southern California organization. The Clippers are an ever-evolving team with many exciting projects on the horizon, including the new Intuit Dome and Steve Ballmer‘s continued efforts as their owner.

To mark the momentous partnership, the Clippers invited Durana, her husband, Shahab, and other key members of the Cymbiotika team for the unveiling of the logo on the floor at the Clippers’ home game against the Mavericks in late November.