Fontainebleau Las Vegas was the place to be on December 13. The newest addition to the Vegas strip rolled out the red carpet for a star-studded evening, and Cymbiotika COO and founder, Durana Elmi, attended. The stellar businesswoman opted for a forest green cut-out dress and accessorized with sparkling bracelets for the night out.

“The new hotel, combined with the evening’s festivities, was nothing short of extraordinary,” Durana said about the venue’s stunning occasion. “Hats off to Jeffrey Soffer, Noah Tepperberg, Dave Grutman, and the entire team for creating an unforgettable experience. The meticulous attention to detail and focus on enhancing the guest’s experience were truly unmatched.”

Durana noticed that Fontainebleau’s soiree was marked with a classy touch and had a noticeable air of elegance to it, all the while ensuring a fun and festive night for its guests. The entrepreneur enjoyed performances by Paul Anka and Justin Timberlake, who performed his hit single “Cry Me a River” for the crowd that night. Despite previously receiving backlash over the song due to his past relationship with ex Britney Spears, JT insisted that he meant “no disrespect” to anyone as he took the stage.

Other celebrities in attendance that evening were rockstar and actor Lenny Kravitz, who stopped to take a photo with Durana for a moment. Multiple reality stars, actors and other talent came out to support the venue, including sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Athlete Tom Brady also attended in addition to Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, were also seen arm-in-arm while smiling for the cameras. Spouses Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed came out to Vegas that night as well.

Since it was truly a splendid party, Durana is excited to come back to Fontainebleau’s Vegas location in the future. “I cannot wait to return to Fontainebleau Las Vegas for countless years to come,” she added.