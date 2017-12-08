‘Charmed’ Feud: Rose McGowan Slams Alyssa Milano As ‘Fake’ — ‘You Make Me Want To Vomit’

Rose McGowan isn’t holding back! The actress slammed her former ‘Charmed’ co-star Alyssa Milano on Dec. 8 for showing support to Harvey Weinstein’s estranged ex!

Rose McGowan, 44, refuses to sugarcoat her feelings. The actress shockingly blasted her former Charmed co-star, Alyssa Milano, 44, on Dec. 8 for showing support to Harvey Weinstein’s estranged wife, Georgina Chapman. “You make me want to vomit,” she wrote. “You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one.” Rose’s scathing tweet to Alyssa comes after her interview on the Today show, where she opens up about Georgina amid the multiple sexual assault allegations made against Weinstein. “Georgina is doing very well,” Alyssa revealed about the fashion designer, who announced she was leaving her husband in Oct. 2017. “She’s an amazing mother. She’s an amazing woman. I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity, given the situation.” See pics of Alyssa, right here.

“Alyssa, maybe you and Georgina can call up Camille Cosby,” Rose later wrote, throwing shade at Bill Cosby’s wife, who stuck with the disgraced comedian amid the multiple sexual assault allegations made against him. Rose also agreed with a tweet claiming that Weinstein “bullied abused women” into wearing his wife’s clothing, noting how Georgina “knew who and [what] she married and why.” Rose has been using her social media platform to voice her thoughts, even taking aim at Meryl Streep for her response to the allegations made against Weinstein. “No, Meryl, IT’S A F—ING CRIME. You are such a lie # ROSEARMY,” Rose reportedly wrote, responding to an article published by USA Today entitled “Meryl Streep on Harvey Weinstein allegations: It’s ‘the most gargantuan example of disrespect.’”

Many women are coming forward with their own heartbreaking stories to inspire others to speak up in similar situations. Alyssa and Rose were both honored as one of “The Silence Breakers” in Time’s Person of the Year issue. Rose was one of the brave first women who shared her story about Weinstein in a New York Times piece, alleging that he raped her while also shedding light on other sexual predators in Hollywood. Rose previously claimed that the disgraced movie mogul even tried to quiet her by paying her $1 million!

You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one – People https://t.co/XCdTWyp4dd — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017

Alyssa, maybe you and Georgina can call up Camille Cosby — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017

