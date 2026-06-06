Who Won the California Governor Race? Updates on Primary Election Results

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California is facing a major shift. As Governor Gavin Newsom‘s term comes to an end this year, residents have cast their ballots in the 2026 primary election in the race for governor. Candidates have promised voters new policies to help the state’s affordability and housing crises, and it all seems to come down to Republican Steve Hilton and Democrat Xavier Becerra.

Throughout Becerra’s campaign, the Democrat vows to battle Donald Trump and his policies if elected governor.

“Californians know all about disasters, but Donald Trump is a man-made natural disaster attacking Californians every day,” Becerra alleges in his campaign promise. “As California’s Attorney General, Xavier Becerra sued the Trump Administration more than 120 times, and won landmark victories protecting Obamacare, working Californians and Dreamers from attacks.”

Hilton, for his part, has campaigned on telling residents that the state is “sadly famous for dystopian scenes of crime, chaos and squalor” and blames the “staggering incompetence of [the] Democrat one-party rule” for the devastation behind the 2025 Los Angeles County fires. He promises to “make California Golden again,” a motto echoing Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Below, get updates on the California gubernatorial primary race.

Who Won the California Governor Primary Race?

Since this is a primary election, none of the candidates is declared the sole winner. The next California governor will be voted for and declared in November 2026, following the general election.

The two highest-voted candidates from the primary election will advance to the general election this fall.

Who Is Winning the California Governor Race Now?

Becerra has advanced to the general election for governor. His rivals come down to Hilton, a former Fox News commentator, and Steyer, a billionaire climate activist, but it’s still unclear which one he will face off with later this year.

Who Will Be the Next Governor of California?

It’s too close to project who could be California’s next governor. It all depends on campaigning, and which candidate convinces state residents of positive change once Newsom’s term ends.