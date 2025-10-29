Gavin Newsom: 5 Things to Know About the California Governor

Gavin Newsom has long been one of the most influential figures in American politics. Currently serving as the Governor of California, he first rose to prominence as the Mayor of San Francisco, where his progressive policies— including his early support for same-sex marriage—made national headlines.

Since taking office as governor in 2019, Newsom has remained at the center of major state and national conversations, from climate initiatives and housing reform to his public clashes with federal leaders. With growing speculation about a potential 2028 presidential run, his profile on the political stage continues to rise.

Learn more about Gavin Newsom’s career, leadership, and personal life below.

He’s Been California’s Governor Since 2019

After serving eight years as California’s lieutenant governor, Newsom ran against Republican John H. Cox in the 2018 election and won by a wide margin. He was sworn in as the state’s 40th governor in January 2019, succeeding Jerry Brown.

He Suspended the Death Penalty in California

In 2019, shortly after taking office, Newsom signed an executive order halting executions in California—the state with the largest death-row population in the country. He also ordered the closure of the execution chamber at San Quentin State Prison, calling the death penalty “ineffective, irreversible, and immoral.” While the moratorium doesn’t abolish capital punishment outright, it effectively paused all executions during his tenure and reaffirmed his stance on criminal-justice reform.

“The American justice system is completely broken, and we all are perpetuating it,” Newsom said in an interview with ABC KGO at the time. “The systemic racism, the implicit bias, the overt bias, the whims of prosecutors based on geography, based on the will of people in the moment, fear and anxiety…. until we address that I don’t think we can do what Saudi Arabia is doing and what North Korea is doing.”

He Previously Served as Mayor of San Francisco

Newsom was elected mayor in 2003, and held the office until 2011. During his tenure, Newsom gained national attention for his support of same-sex marriage, especially during the California Prop 8 battle. He directed the San Francisco county clerk to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, which in 2004 was a violation of state law. Though those marriages were later annulled because of that, he gained the support of the gay community and pushed forward the framework for state-wide same-sex marriage.

He was a vocal opponent of Proposition 8 during the 2008 election, a ballot initiative that would reverse the California Supreme Court ruling that said there was a constitutional right to same-sex marriage. While Prop 8 unfortunately passed, it was, of course, overruled in 2015 when the Supreme Court of the United States made same-sex marriage legal on the federal level.

We can no longer allow the death penalty to be a part of what defines us. That begins today in California. https://t.co/7baNcPP3OR — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 13, 2019

He’s Married and Has Four Kids

Newsom has been married to Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and advocate, since July 2008. They have four children together: Montana, Hunter, Brooklynn, and Dutch.

Before Jennifer, Newsom was married to Kimberly Guilfoyle from 2001 to 2005, during his early years in San Francisco politics. At the time, she was a prosecutor and television legal analyst. Following their divorce, Guilfoyle became a Fox News host and later entered a high-profile relationship with Donald Trump Jr., though the pair have since split.

He’s a Potential 2028 Presidential Contender

The California governor has ramped up his national profile—taking on high-visibility battles with Donald Trump, visiting key states like South Carolina, and positioning himself as a frontrunner among Democrats for 2028.

In a recent interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Newsom admitted he would give a run for the White House “serious thought” after the 2026 midterm elections, saying, “Yeah, I’d be lying otherwise.”