Ellen DeGeneres, Shawn Mendes & More Send Love To Mexico After Earthquake Kills Over 130

Mexico was hit with a massive earthquake for the second time in just two weeks on Sept. 19, and the devastation was brutal. Stars like Ellen DeGeneres, Shay Mitchell, Shawn Mendes and more rushed to Twitter to share their love. See their tweets, here.

Our hearts are breaking for Mexico City after hundreds were killed in a stunning 7.1 magnitude earthquake on Sept. 19. The country was still in the process of rebuilding after another strong quake hit two weeks earlier on Sept. 8 and killed 32 people. Stars were horrified by the devastation, and took to Twitter to send their love and prayers to the victims in the aftermath. Scroll down to see their heartfelt messages.

First and foremost, stars wanted to find the best way to aid those in need. “My heart aches for those affected by the earthquake in Mexico,” wrote former NSYNC singer Lance Bass. “Anyone know the best way we can help?” Many other stars sent their prayers. “Sending thoughts and prayers to Mexico City,” wrote Shay Mitchell, with a red heart emoji. Ellen DeGeneres felt the same, saying “Sending all of my love to the people of #Mexico today.” Shawn Mendes simply hoped for the best, writing “so sorry about what has happened in Mexico City. Hope everyone is okay x.” Click here for pics of the aftermath.

Meanwhile, other stars had a more personal connection to the tragedy. Rebecca Black revealed that she has loved ones in the area, and she’s desperate to know that they’re okay. “My god….devastating to hear about Mexico today,” she wrote. “My heart is so with you…still trying to contact my own family living down there.”

Here are all of the celebrity reactions:

My heart aches for those affected by the earthquake in Mexico. Anyone know the best way we can help? — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) September 20, 2017

Sending thoughts and prayers to Mexico City ❤️ — Shay Mitchell (@shaymitch) September 20, 2017

Devastated. Our hearts are with you Mexico City ♥️🇲🇽 — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) September 19, 2017

God bless the people of Mexico City. — Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) September 19, 2017

Mexico City has always welcomed us with open arms… All our love and prayers are with you. ❤️🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/N6IyOYA8Cn — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) September 19, 2017

So sorry about what has happened in Mexico City. Hope everyone is okay x — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 19, 2017

my deepest prayers for the people of Mexico. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) September 20, 2017

My god….devastating to hear about Mexico today. My heart is so with you…still trying to contact my own family living down there. ♥️🇲🇽 — Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) September 20, 2017

Mexico my thoughts are with you! 🇲🇽 ❤️ — Alesso (@Alesso) September 19, 2017

Sending my love and prayers to everyone in Mexico in such a scary time. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 😔❤️️ — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 19, 2017

The band and I send our love and thoughts to our brothers and sisters in #Mexico pic.twitter.com/79pjbHePWr — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) September 19, 2017

My thoughts are with Mexico! Love you guys so much and hope everyone stay safe 😢 — Sara Sampaio (@SaraSampaio) September 19, 2017

Sending all of my love to the people of #Mexico today.❤️ 🇲🇽 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 19, 2017

