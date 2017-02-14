Rosario Dawson & Eric Andre Dating: Internet Freaks Over The Unexpected Couple

Courtesy of Twitter

Hot new couple alert! Rosario Dawson and comedian Eric Andre are officially a thing, and folks on Twitter are completely losing their minds over the oddball couple. We’ve got the details on how she broke the news that he’s her Valentine in the most adorable way.

Whoa, we sure didn’t see this coming! Gorgeous Rosario Dawson, 37, can have any man she wants and apparently she adores a guy who can make her laugh. The Sin City actress has revealed that she’s head over heels in love with comedian Eric Andre, 33, in the cutest Instagram post ever. She dropped the relationship bomb in honor of Valentine’s Day Feb. 14, showing off a pic of the pair cuddling next to a precious koala bear with the caption, “Happy Valentines Day my love! #MyCuddlyValentine #Valentines.”

Happy Valentines Day my love! #MyCuddlyValentine #Valentines A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:27am PST

She also shared the big news on Twitter, calling Eric her “Main man,” and the Man Seeking Woman star reciprocated with a kissing photo, even calling out pal Chance the Rapper by telling him their romance is no prank. He made a point of posting multiple photos of them in cute and cuddly situations as proof that they’re really a couple, because fans are trying to wrap their heads around how a goofball like him could land a beauty like Rosario.

An eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Eric attended the Fist Fight premiere and after party Feb. 13 and was acting like a taken man. “He in no way showed any eyes towards many girls that were asking for his picture. He obliged, but he never once flirted with a girl all night, so he is currently loyal.” He darn well should be after landing a woman who fans are saying is so far out of his league, as many were quick to remind him on Twitter!

If Eric Andre can pull Rosario Dawson, there's still a chance I can make @Tinashe fall in love with me — Larry (@_UrsaMajor) February 15, 2017

Eric Andre dating Rosario Dawson is just another example of always shooting your shot at ANY beautiful women… you never know lol — IG: djnyceone (@djnyceone) February 15, 2017

I didn't know that eric andre and rosario dawson were dating!!!!! i'm losing it!!!!!! — 💕cupid mama💕 (@feminismhoe) February 15, 2017

If Eric Andre can get Rosario Dawson to go out with him you can get that girl in your math class — Heath (@MasterDesperado) February 14, 2017

Eric Andre is dating Rosario Dawson, so the moral of the story is never give up, cause anything can happen — Ray (@GarfOfTheGalaxy) February 14, 2017

Eric andre got Rosario Dawson….. never ever stop shooting your shot — Luca Brasi (@pdot2478) February 14, 2017

Eric Andre really a legend out here. He's been with two of the dopest women from the 90's. pic.twitter.com/qxU5PFf8ya — Crown Fried Ant (@AntEscrow) February 14, 2017

what the hell, Eric Andre pulled Tatyana Ali, Amber Rose, and now Rosario Dawson. those are Derek Jeter numbers — Omillio Estevez (@makjak) February 14, 2017

Good on @ericandre dating @rosariodawson, it's like me trying to sack Aaron Rodgers, way way above my league. I'm happy that this is. 😁 — Vaun Earl Norman (@VaunEarl) February 15, 2017

The highlight of my valentine's day was finding out Eric Andre and rosario Dawson are dating — danielle (@draefoley) February 15, 2017

