Rosario Dawson & Eric Andre Dating: Internet Freaks Over The Unexpected Couple

Hot new couple alert! Rosario Dawson and comedian Eric Andre are officially a thing, and folks on Twitter are completely losing their minds over the oddball couple. We’ve got the details on how she broke the news that he’s her Valentine in the most adorable way.
Whoa, we sure didn’t see this coming! Gorgeous Rosario Dawson, 37, can have any man she wants and apparently she adores a guy who can make her laugh. The Sin City actress has revealed that she’s head over heels in love with comedian Eric Andre, 33, in the cutest Instagram post ever. She dropped the relationship bomb in honor of Valentine’s Day Feb. 14, showing off a pic of the pair cuddling next to a precious koala bear with the caption, “Happy Valentines Day my love! #MyCuddlyValentine #Valentines.”
She also shared the big news on Twitter, calling Eric her “Main man,” and the Man Seeking Woman star reciprocated with a kissing photo, even calling out pal Chance the Rapper by telling him their romance is no prank. He made a point of posting multiple photos of them in cute and cuddly situations as proof that they’re really a couple, because fans are trying to wrap their heads around how a goofball like him could land a beauty like Rosario.
An eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Eric attended the Fist Fight premiere and after party Feb. 13 and was acting like a taken man. “He in no way showed any eyes towards many girls that were asking for his picture. He obliged, but he never once flirted with a girl all night, so he is currently loyal.” He darn well should be after landing a woman who fans are saying is so far out of his league, as many were quick to remind him on Twitter!
Pics: Stunning Rosario Dawson
HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Eric and Rosario are a dating? Do you think they make a cute couple?
