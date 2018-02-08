‘The Four’: Fans Are Livid After [SPOILER] Is Eliminated In Round 2 Of Finale

Not everyone was thrilled with the results of ‘The Four’ finale! Fans of [SPOILER] were especially pissed about how things panned out in round two of three!

Despite being a fan-favorite all season long, Zhavia was shockingly NOT named as the winner of The Four during the Feb 8 finale. Instead, she was sent home in the second of three rounds, and Twitter immediately blew up with angry messages from her fans, who were livid about the results. It’s no surprise that the 16-year-old’s loyal followers went into a frenzy — when she was eliminated earlier this season, they had a similar reaction. This week, she lost out in a challenge to Evvie McKinney, and got sent home before getting to perform in the final round of competition.

In case you forgot, Zhavia appeared in episode one of The Four as a challenger. She won over the judges with her first performance, and was voted through to challenge a member of “the four.” The audience picked her over Elanese Lansen, and she earned her seat in the competition. She went on to beat challenger Nicole Boggs during week three, but was shockingly sent home after losing to Kendyle Paige a week later. However, the judges, Meghan Trainor, Charlie Walk, DJ Khaled and Diddy, chose Zhavia as one of their four “comeback” artists, and she sang her way back into the competition.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to get her the win. During the finale, her round one performance disappointed the judges, and they weren’t shy about letting her know she was at the bottom of the totem pole compared to fellow finalists, Evvie, Candice Boyd and Vincint Cannady. Evie went on to win the first round, giving her the power to choose the pairings for the round two, head-to-head battles. After noticing Zhavia’s weak showing in round one, Evvie decided to go against the 16-year-old, and the judges chose her as the winner, sending Zhavia home before round three. See the fan reactions here:

😭😭😭😭😩 this isn’t fair! @zhavia was better and she deserves to win! but either way zhavias gonna go far bc i mean who wouldn’t wanna sign her😍😍 #ForTheFans @TheFourOnFOX and @zhavia the fan love is real and we love you so much and you won in our hearts — kaelin bagwell (@bagwell_kaelinn) February 9, 2018

Literally crying right now… love love love #zhavia — Stephanie (@Sg2695) February 9, 2018

