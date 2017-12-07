Starbucks Debuts Christmas Tree Frappuccino For The Holidays & We’re In Love

Ho, ho, ho, Merry Christmas Tree Frappuccino! Starbucks just released the most festive holiday drink we’ve ever seen & you’re gonna want to try it ASAP.

Leave it to Starbucks to find a way to get you to drink something cold in December. The coffee company just released their Christmas Tree Frappuccino, and even though sipping down a frozen beverage in winter seems counterintuitive, it’s actually the cutest little treat to get you in the holiday spirit!

The Christmas-y concoction is a Peppermint Mocha Creme Frappuccino topped with Matcha whipped cream meant to resemble a Christmas tree, obvs. The “tree” is then covered in caramel drizzle “garland” and candied cranberry “ornaments.” A strawberry sits atop as the tree-topper, finishing off the most Instagrammable beverage of the holiday season.

But the festive drink is only around for a limited time, so get to your local Starbucks STAT. You only have until Dec. 11 to try it out! Honestly, what are you waiting for? This cute creation deserves to be your next Instagram post! If you still aren’t convinced though, there are plenty of rave reviews on Twitter to convince you. People have already flocked to the coffee supplier to test out the sweet treat, and it seems to be a serious hit. “I stopped on the way to work to get the Christmas tree frappuchino [sic] I don’t even like Starbucks,” wrote one Twitter user. Another rated it a 10/10. A limited edition frappuccino that actually tastes as good as it looks? Sign us up! See what other people are saying about the drink, below!

If you don’t want to brave the cold (drink), there are of course other beverages at Starbucks that’ll provide you with your holiday fix. A couple weeks ago, the company dropped the Toffee Almond Milk Hot Chocolate, which is perfect for anyone looking to warm up without sacrificing Christmas cheer. The drink consists of steamed almond milk, mocha sauce, and toffee nut syrup. It’s also topped with whipped cream and Caramel Brulée topping. It’s also not a limited release, so you can sip it down long after the Christmas Tree Frappuccinos are gone.

I stopped on the way to work to get the Christmas tree frappuchino I don't even like Starbucks — anjunmyeon (@myeonsdae) December 7, 2017

Christmas tree Frapp! It’s minty? I actually like it — Jams (@Jamix012) December 7, 2017

They have a Christmas tree frapp at Starbucks so clearly I got it — MelissAmerica (@missapw) December 7, 2017

Is it sad that I woke up a little bit earlier so I have time to stop by Starbucks before work to try their new Christmas tree frapp? LOL — february (@iamnotjune) December 7, 2017

Starbucks is doing a Christmas Tree Frapp starting tomorrow. It actually sounds pretty tasty and looks fun. And I'm not even a fan of Starbucks, but I love it when they do stuff like this. pic.twitter.com/YnhxChR0zw — JohnRiggs (@johnblueriggs) December 6, 2017

