Biggie Smalls Remembered By Diddy & More On 20th Anniversary Of Devastating Murder

On March 9, 1997, The Notorious B.I.G was tragically murdered. The iconic rapper was flying high with an already legendary career when he was taken too soon. Now, his longtime celeb friends and other stars are flooding social media with tributes and emotional messages. See them here.
Christopher George Latore Wallace — better known as Biggie, Biggie Smalls or The Notorious B.I.G — was gunned down in LA on March 9, 1997, by an unidentified assailant in a drive-by shooting. He was dubbed the greatest rapper to ever step on the scene by his good friend, and the man who helped him rise to stardom, Sean “Diddy” Combs, 47, as well as other stars who had the privilege to witness his iconic work.
See all of the celebs who have taken to social media to remember the hip hop legend who changed the face of music forever. From Diddy, to Rick Ross, 41, and Jermaine Dupri, 44, see all of the stars who shared their love and emotions on devastating 20th anniversary of Biggie’s death.
Saddest Deaths Of 2017 — SEE PICS
To this day, Biggie’s shooter has not been found and his murder still remains one of the biggest mysteries in Hollywood and rap history. However, his iconic legacy lives on. He changed the way artists work and the way rappers create their craft.
From selling crack on the streets of New York, to a nine-month stint in prison for drug-peddling, Biggie turned his life around when he became the greatest rapper in music. He worked with huge names like Diddy, the late Tupac Shakur and Michael Jackson, R. Kelly, 50, LL Cool J, 49, Mary J. Blige, 46, Method Man, 46, Shaquille O’Neal, 45, Eminem, 44, and many more.
HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts on the 20th anniversary of Biggie’s death in the comments below.
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP