‘Bosses Be Like’: Hilarious Meme Goes Viral After Snow Day Closes Businesses In USA

Winter Storm Niko is sweeping the East Coast, and the memes that have come from it might even top last year’s Snowmageddon situation! ‘Bosses Be Like…’ is the joke of the day, and we’ve rounded up the best iterations from Instagram and Twitter right here.

For many, today, Feb. 9 is a bona fide snow day, and you know what they say about cabin fever: it sparks the best memes. (Trust us, people say that.) Anyway, here are the most relateable “Bosses Be Like…” jokes about getting called into work — despite the weather — which we’ve gathered from the far reaches of the Interweb!

Bosses be like "You could've stayed the night at the job you would've had no excuses" — FREE THE GUYS (@280ZAY) February 9, 2017

couldn't help it lol #bossesbelike #memes #blizzard2017 #winter2017 A photo posted by Alex Arroyo (@laidback_33) on Feb 9, 2017 at 6:18am PST

Nope not tomorrow 🙌🙌 #snowday #nightoff #bossesbelike A photo posted by ‎ː̗̀ΣÑЯÎ©Øː̖́ (@edelhard_) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:17pm PST

In all seriousness, much of the Northeast is currently under a Winter Storm Warning as Niko hits, and 18 inches of snow is expected in some places. Many public schools are closed, of course, and 2,800 flights (and counting) out of main airports have been delayed or canceled.

The most mind-boggling part is that it was about 60 degrees in NYC yesterday — talk about a mood swing. If you are in an affected area (especially Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston) keep checking your local advisory, and stay off the roads!

