Donald Trump: Voters Celebrate After Federal Judge Temporarily Overturns Muslim Ban

REX/Shutterstock

Celebrate good times! Voters rejoiced after a federal judge temporarily overturned Donald Trump’s Muslim ban nationwide on Feb. 3, taking to Twitter to voice their appreciation. It was effective immediately, leading to an outpouring of support!

A federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary nationwide restraining order on Feb. 3, immediately putting a stop to President Donald Trump‘s extreme vetting order. Voters were outraged when he banned citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States, so they were obviously thrilled when it was overturned! U.S. District Judge James Robart ruled in favor of Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson‘s motion, leading to a widespread celebration. One person wrote,”Remember, Trump can get away with only as much as we let him.”

This is the power of the constitution & the power of the legal system in the US. No one, not even the president, is above them. #muslimban — azandine (@azandine) February 4, 2017

Mr. Trump, I hope you understood what just happened: America is not going to let you destroy her#MuslimBan @JudahWorldChamp @ShaunKing — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) February 4, 2017

Yes! Ban goes away until supreme court #MuslimBan #fox — André Hock (@transparency_a1) February 4, 2017

Huge kudos to the #WashingtonAG for getting the #MuslimBan halted. Great news in a dark time for this country. — Matt Szimanski (@CharmCityComm) February 4, 2017

Another voter excitedly chimed in, “This is the power of the constitution & the power of the legal system in the US. No one, not even the president, is above them. #muslimban.” Several people were in consensus, with one adding, “Huge kudos to the #WashingtonAG for getting the #MuslimBan halted. Great news in a dark time for this country.” It was a momentous occasion!

The U.S. District Judge James, who was appointed by former President George Bush in 2003, was willing to take a huge stand against Donald’s executive order. “The Constitution prevailed today,” Bob concluded in a statement after the ruling. “No one is above the law — not even the President. It’s our president’s duty to honor this ruling and I’ll make sure he does.”

Even though James and Bob celebrated a huge victory today, they’re also preparing for opposition ahead. However, they’re ready to put up a fight. “I’m prepared for this case to go all the way to the Supreme Court whichever way the Ninth Circuit Court of appeals goes,” Bob said to CNN. “It’s a case of that magnitude, it’s a case that frankly I think will ultimately end up before the U.S. Supreme Court, so that would not surprise me one way or the other.”

HollywoodLifers, are you overjoyed by the big news?! Leave your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.