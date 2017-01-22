Kellyanne Conway Uses ‘Alternative Facts’ About Trump’s Crowd Size & The Internet Loses It

REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump, on very first day of his administration, is promoting fake facts. If he doesn’t like actually reality, he and his advisers KellyAnne Conway and Sean Spicer just make up their own ‘alternative facts.’ When KellyAnne revealed this on Jan. 22, the internet went into a frenzy. See their angry reactions, right here!

Things got heated between Kellyanne Conway and Meet The Press‘s Chuck Todd on Jan. 22. One of President Trump’s top advisors got into a dispute with the NBC news host over White House press secretary Sean Spicer‘s remarks regarding the size of the crowds at the President’s inauguration on Friday, Jan. 20. Kellyanne defended the press secretary’s statements and her chosen phrase led to Twitter’s latest hashtag trend.

1.8 million people attended President Obama’s inauguration in 2009, according to CBS News. Donald Trump believed there to be approximately a million people at his swearing-in ceremony. “Honestly it looked like a million and a half people, whatever it was, it was. But it went all the way back to the Washington monument,” he said while at CIA Headquarters in Virginia, The Independent reported. Unofficial estimates place the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration around 250,000 people.

“You’re saying it’s a falsehood,” Kellyanne told Chuck, “And they’re giving, Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that.” The news anchor stepped in and told Kellyanne, “Look, alternative facts are not facts. They’re falsehoods.” Watch the crazy clip below.

"Alternative facts are not facts. They are falsehoods," Chuck Todd tells Pres. Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway this morning. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/Ao005dQ13r — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 22, 2017

Twitter went nuts over Kellyanne’s “alternative facts.” People could not believe that the Trump advisor seriously thought what she said made sense. “Can a term be more oxymoronic than ‘alternative facts’?” one user wrote. A Twitter user joked, “I speak 4 languages, play classical piano and starred as Annie on Broadway.” Read more hilarious and outraged reactions below.

Can a term be more oxymoronic than "alternative facts"? #alternativefacts — Vance McCracken (@vance_mccracken) January 22, 2017

This is all perfectly normal #alternativefacts — Matt Jones (@mattajones) January 22, 2017

I speak 4 languages, play classical piano and starred as Annie on Broadway. #ALTERNATIVEFACTS — B (@BisForAwesome) January 22, 2017

Other users applied “alternative facts” to their own lives. “As a teacher,” one tweet read, “I would not accept alternative facts on an exam or in a historical essay. I’m hoping that, as citizens, we won’t either.” Another tweet poked fun at the World Series winning Chicago Cubs team. “Sorry Cubs, you didn’t win. Your World Series drought is still going strong.”

As a teacher, I would not accept "#alternativefacts" on an exam or in a historical essay. I'm hoping that, as citizens, we won't either. — Aaron Dowdall (@atdowdall) January 22, 2017

Sorry Cubs, you didn't win. Your World Series drought is still going strong. #alternativefacts — Unpresidented (@sophiedog63) January 22, 2017

My boss said I didn't get my report on time. Tomorrow I am going to let him know those are pure #alternativefacts. — MATTY ICE (@FailGOP) January 22, 2017

Do you want your pilot using #alternativefacts about speed or altitude? — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) January 22, 2017

SNL also took a shot at Kellyanne in their Jan. 21 show. Kate McKinnon dressed up as the Trump’s advisor. She performed the “Roxie (the Name on Everyone’s Lips)” number from the famous Broadway musical and movie Chicago. Renee Zellweger played Roxie in the film and the sketch closely mirrors the flashy 20s song.

