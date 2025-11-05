Zohran Mamdani Net Worth: How Much Money Does NYC’s New Mayor Have?

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Zohran Mamdani defied expectations in the 2025 New York City mayoral race. Upon connecting with younger voters through social media and informal, in-person appearances, and touting his goal to make the Big Apple a more affordable city to live in, Mamdani was elected mayor of the Big Apple. Since he made it a point to call out the richer politicians, voters are curious about how much Mamdani is worth and what he currently earns.

How Much Does Zohran Mamdani Pay for Rent?

Mamdani currently pays $2,250 per month for a rent-stabilized apartment in Astoria, Queens, New York, per Forbes. It’s unclear if he will opt to live in the mayor’s mansion overlooking the East River, but if he does, he would live rent-free.

How Much Money Does Zohran Mamdani Make Now? His Income Explained

Mamdani has been earning around $142,000 per year as a state assemblyman, according to Forbes. When he becomes mayor of New York, Mamdani is expected to earn more than $258,000 per year in salary, per Business Insider.

What Is Zohran Mamdani’s Total Net Worth?

More than 20 years after he and his parents immigrated from Kampala, Uganda, to Cape Town, South Africa, and finally, to New York City, Mamdani still has assets back in Africa. In 2012, he acquired four acres of land in Jinja, a region of Uganda that borders Lake Victoria, per Forbes. According to the outlet, Mamdani listed the land’s value at somewhere between $150,000 to $250,000 in the disclosure he filed.

In the disclosure report he filed as a mayoral candidate, Mamdani indicated that he acquired the land in Jinja in 2016 and that it’s still vacant.

A person’s total net worth involves calculating their assets. Mamdani’s known asset is the land he got in Jinja, but he does not own a home in the U.S., nor does he have a car. Instead, he takes the subway.

How Much Money Does Zohran Mamdani’s Family Have?

According to data for Columbia from the American Association of University Professors, Mamdani’s father, Mahmood Mamdani, earns somewhere between $200,000 and $300,000 per year as a professor. Both he and Mamdani’s mother, Mira Nair, reportedly still live in Columbia-owned housing located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Mamdani’s parents had a three-bedroom apartment listed for $6,000 in 2017, according to Forbes and StreetEasy, and Nair once owned a condo in Chelsea and sold it for $1.45 million in 2019.