7 Messiest Bachelor Nation Splits: Colton & Cassie, Andi & Josh & More

You win some, you lose some. While ‘The Bachelor’ and its many spinoffs have produced successful relationships, and even marriages, not all who compete on the reality dating show have been so lucky.

Not all relationships have a fairytale ending, and nobody knows that better than these Bachelor Nation contestants. Amid reports that Cassie Randolph, 25, has filed for a restraining order against her former beau Colton Underwood, 28, we’re looking back at some of the messiest splits between couples on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Who could forget the fiasco that took place earlier this year when Peter Weber aka Pilot Pete managed to break not one, but two hearts at the conclusion of his season, or the extremely messy break up between Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper after Bachelor In Paradise. Here are 7 of the worst Bachie splits.

Colton & Cassie

Andi & Josh Murray

Fan-favorite Andi Dorfman was the Season 10 Bachelorette, and she became engaged to Josh Murray when she accepted his proposal on the finale of the reality dating show in 2014. Nevertheless, the pair split in 2015, saying in a joint statement, “After several months of being engaged and working on our relationship, we have decided that it’s best for both of us to go our separate ways. We are very sad that it has come to this point, but this is what’s best for both of us individually.” Of course, Bachelor fans would know that Josh went on to appear in a Bachelor spin-off show…

Josh Murray & Amanda Stanton After his split from Andi, Josh went on to appear on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise, where he met and became engaged to Amanda Stanton in 2016. Yep, just one year after he and Andi broke off their engagement. The pair split just a few months later in January 2017. Amanda, who previously appeared on Ben Higgins‘ season of The Bachelor opened up in her 2019 memoir about Josh’s “controlling” behavior. “If he doesn’t turn into your prince, stop kissing him. Josh’s behavior was very frog like. There were control issues, more than a few untruths told, plus other red flags along the way … I kept kissing him hoping he’d turn into a prince,” she wrote in her book. “I knew Josh was kind of controlling. I knew Josh was controlling when we were filming, but the second we got home from the show, he went full throttle.”

Jake Pavelka & Vienna

Jake Pavelka was our Bachelor. He proposed to Vienna Girardi on the show's season finale but the pair announced their split just a few months later, in June 2010. She reportedly returned the three-carat diamond engagement ring he gave her, and Jake went on to accuse her of being unfaithful (which she denied). Jake gave an interview to Access Hollywood Live the following year, and alleged that Vienna had her publicist call him to end the engagement. "I got a call from her publicist saying Vienna has sold your break up story to Star Magazine and your relationship is over," he claimed.

Jenna Cooper & Jordan Kimball

Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper got engaged on the finale of Bachelor in Paradise's fifth season, which aired on Sept. 11, 2018. Just one day later, Jordan revealed that they had split, after text messages that were allegedly exchanged between Jenna and an unknown man were leaked. After Jordan implied that Jenna had cheated, her lawyer accused Jordan of fabricating the texts. Her attorney threatened legal action against him if he did not come out publicly and say that he knew the texts were fabricated. Reality Steve, the popular website which posted the initial story, then retracted the claims made about Jenna and called the reporting the "biggest misstep" of his career.

Peter Weber & Madison / Hannah Ann

Ah, who could forget the mess that was Pilot Pete's season! In the two-part finale, winner Hannah Ann Sluss (who Peter subsequently broke up with) came completely prepared to let him know exactly how she felt following their split. Hannah completely told Peter off for "taking away [her] first engagement" and urged him to "become a real man" if he really wants to be with someone in the future. Following Hannah Ann and Peter's breakup, it seemed like Peter and his runner-up, Madison Prewett, were going to give their relationship another shot, after Madison memorably left Peter in Australia then returned to LA following his split from Hannah Ann. But only days after the live finale, Madison and Peter called it quits. Yikes.

Courtney Robertson & Ben Flajnik